The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command (WMC), has announced the seizure of various contraband items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N352 million between April 24 and June 24, 2025.

Comptroller Patrick Ntadi, Customs Area Controller of the command, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos while handing over 481 loaves of cannabis sativa, valued at N50 million, to officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ntadi explained that the contraband items were intercepted around the Badagry Waterways and surrounding areas.

He revealed that between April 24 and June 24, the command seized 2,017 bags of parboiled rice valued at N212 million and 481 loaves of cannabis sativa worth N50 million.

He added that other items, including sugar, foreign plain materials, and boats, brought the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures to N352 million.

According to him, the successful operation dealt a significant blow to criminal networks engaged in illicit trade and smuggling activities.

Border security and trade facilitation

Ntadi noted that the achievement reaffirms the command’s commitment to securing the nation’s borders while promoting lawful trade and economic growth.

He attributed the success to the motivation and support from the Controller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, enhanced intelligence gathering, and stronger collaboration with other security agencies.

According to him, the deployment of additional patrol vessels along the coastlines and inland waterways also played a key role.

“We remain vigilant and proactive, continually updating our strategies to counter evolving smuggling tactics,” he stated.

Call for public support and inter-agency synergy

The Customs boss urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to smuggling or illegal trade on the waterways.

“Our collective efforts are essential in safeguarding our country’s economic integrity and social order. We are committed to upholding the laws of our land, protecting our citizens, and ensuring that justice is served.”

Ntadi commended the synergy between security agencies, particularly appreciating the Nigeria Navy for intercepting smuggled rice through the waterways on behalf of Customs.

He vowed that the command would not relent in its fight against smuggling and other illegal activities.

NDLEA commends customs collaboration

Ntadi handed over the seized cannabis to an acting Commander of the Marine Command of NDLEA, Mr Emmanuel Morrison.

Morrison, after receiving the cannabis, appreciated customs for its continued collaboration.

He promised to investigate further on the 481 loaves of cannabis sativa been handed over to the agency in Lagos.