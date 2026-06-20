Nollywood’s 2026 box office year has been shaped by a clear shift toward star-driven cinema, with a select group of actors consistently anchoring films that have delivered strong commercial performance across Nigerian theatres.

Nollywood’s 2026 box office year has been shaped by a clear shift toward star-driven cinema, with a select group of actors consistently anchoring films that have delivered strong commercial performance across Nigerian theatres.

From romance and family drama to faith-based stories and historical epics, audience turnout has increasingly followed familiar screen faces whose performances and box office pull continue to influence distribution outcomes and opening weekend momentum.

Collectively, the films led by these actors have grossed over N1.59 billion at the Nigerian box office year-to-date (2026), showing their growing importance in shaping the industry’s commercial landscape and cinema dominance.

Below are the actors behind Nollywood’s biggest box office successes of 2026 so far.

Fathia Balogun (Efunroye) Gross: N102M

Faithia Williams is a veteran Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer.Williams attended Maryland Primary School and Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School in Lagos before obtaining a diploma from Kwara State Polytechnic.

In 2016, she furthered her education by studying Filming at Olabisi Onabanjo University. Her acting career began unexpectedly when she stepped in for an absent actress during a film production, making her screen debut in Ta lo pa Chief.

Over the years, Williams has starred in, produced, and directed numerous Nollywood films, earning widespread acclaim for her contributions to indigenous-language cinema.

Her accolades include the Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Outstanding Actress Indigenous in 2008, while her film Iranse Aje won Best Indigenous Film of the Year. She also received recognition at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her work on Iya Alalake.

In 2026, Williams took on one of the most ambitious projects of her career as the lead producer and star of Efunroye: The Unicorn. In the historical epic, she portrays Madam Efunroye Tinubu, the influential 19th-century merchant, political strategist, and kingmaker whose influence shaped the economic and political landscape of Lagos and Abeokuta.

The movie grossed over N102 million at the Nigerian box office, marking a solid commercial performance for the period drama since its theatrical release.

Ruby Akubueze (Onobiren) Gross; N138M

Ruby Akubueze is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, singer, and entrepreneur who has emerged as one of Nollywood’s rising talents.

She gained recognition for her performances in the popular youth drama series MTV Shuga and the Netflix original film Ijogbon, earning praise for her ability to portray emotionally compelling and relatable characters.

Akubueze was nominated for the Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting in 2020 and received a nomination for Best Promising Young Actor at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Beyond acting, she has made a name for herself as a filmmaker, with her short film Rehearsal winning several international accolades, including the Luna Valencia Award and the Kurtzfilmtagewin Award.

In 2026, Akubueze took on the lead role of Roli in the faith-based drama Onobiren: A Woman’s Story, a film that went on to gross N138.1 million at the West African box office. Produced by Laju Iren Films, the movie follows Roli’s transformative journey from Warri to Lagos as she navigates life-changing decisions centered on purpose, resilience, faith, and female empowerment.

Iyabo Ojo (Return of Arinze) Gross: N351M

Iyabo Ojo is a veteran Nigerian actress, producer, director, and entrepreneur.

With a career spanning more than two decades, she has established herself as one of Nollywood’s most influential female filmmakers, featuring in over 150 films and producing numerous successful titles across the Yoruba and English-language film industries.

Ojo attended National College, Gbagada, before earning a Higher National Diploma in Estate Management from Lagos State Polytechnic. She began her acting career in 1998 after joining the Actors Guild of Nigeria, making her screen debut in the English-language film Satanic.

She later made her Yoruba-language debut in Baba Darijinwon in 2002 and ventured into film production in 2004 with Bolutife, followed by several other acclaimed projects.

Over the years, Ojo has built a reputation for creating commercially successful and culturally resonant films, including Silence and Labake Olododo. Her contributions to the industry have made her one of Nollywood’s most recognizable and bankable stars.

In 2026, Ojo took on one of her most ambitious projects yet with The Return of Arinzo, serving as the film’s lead actress, writer, and director. The blockbuster historical-fantasy epic features Ojo in the title role and showcases a star-studded ensemble cast.

Uzoamaka Power (Call of my Life) Gross-N498M

Uzoamaka Power is a Nigerian actress, writer, and director from Onitsha, Anambra State. A graduate of English and History from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, she also holds a master’s degree in Creative Writing from the University of Birmingham.

Power rose to prominence after starring as Cynthia in MTV Shuga between 2018 and 2020 and has since become one of Nollywood’s most acclaimed contemporary performers.

Her credits include Diiche, Mami Wata, The Weekend, and With Difficulty Comes Ease. In 2024, she earned an Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) nomination for Best Actress for her role in The Weekend.

Beyond acting, she has established herself as a filmmaker, writing and directing award-winning short films including Love Language, My Body, God’s Temple, and Siraam.

In the romantic comedy Call of My Life, Power stars as Soluchi, a call centre employee whose routine life takes an unexpected turn after meeting a charismatic customer. The movie has grossed N498 million securing its place among the 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time.

The film is directed and edited by Dammy Twitch, while the screenplay was written by Uzoamaka Power.

Call of My Life follows the story of Soluchi, played by Power, a hopeless romantic attempting to rebuild her life after heartbreak following a failed relationship with Kalu, portrayed by Zubby Michael.

The ensemble cast also features Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Justin Chukwudi Ugonna, and Ezekiel, credited as Justing UG. The movie came to cinemas on May 15, 2026.

Timini Egbuson (Ajosepo: The gathering, Love and new notes) Gross: N501M

Nollywood actors Timini Egbuson is among the standout screen performers driving strong box office performance in 2026, following the commercial success of the family drama Ajosepo: The Gathering as well as Love and New notes.

Timini Egbuson is a Nigerian actor from Bayelsa State. He began his acting career in 2010 with a role in the long-running television series Tinsel, before establishing himself as one of Nollywood’s leading actors through a string of successful film and television appearances.

A graduate of Psychology from the University of Lagos, Egbuson won the Best Actor in a Drama award at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his performance in Elevator Baby. He is also the younger brother of veteran actress Dakore Akande.

The film grossed approximately N101.4 million at the Nigerian box office, making it one of the notable Nollywood releases of the year and the 7th film in 2026 to cross the N100 million milestone, according to industry estimates.

Released in cinemas nationwide on May 28, 2026, Ajosepo opened with a strong N41.3 million weekend debut.

Nollywood romantic drama Love and New Notes grossed N400.17 million at the Nigerian box office, cementing its place among the industry’s most successful releases of 2026 and reinforcing the growing commercial strength of romance-driven storytelling.