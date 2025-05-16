The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the generation of over N15 billion in revenue between January and April 2025 in Ogun State.

Controller of the Ogun II Area Command, Mr. Bisi Alade, disclosed this at a press conference held on Friday in Abeokuta.

He attributed the achievement to the collective dedication and strategic efforts of the command’s officers and staff.

According to Alade, the revenue haul represents a 40 per cent increase compared to the N9 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

“This achievement is a testament to the diligence, commitment and professionalism of our officers and men who have worked tirelessly to ensure we exceed our revenue targets,” he said. “It is also indicative of our unwavering commitment to the economic growth and development of our nation.”

Excise duties, Free Trade Zone key to revenue drive

Breaking down the figures, the Area Controller revealed that over N8 billion was generated from excise duties, while more than N7 billion came from activities in the Free Trade Zone.

Alade also disclosed that the command had uncovered and brought under control an unauthorized factory operating illegally, now placed under excise supervision.

He credited the success to several strategic initiatives implemented by the command in line with the policy direction of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, whose leadership emphasizes consolidation, collaboration, and innovation.

Reaffirming the command’s readiness to build on its performance in the months ahead, Alade emphasized the importance of continued stakeholder engagement and compliance.

“We will continue to dialogue and educate the stakeholders and the local business community,” he said.

“We shall maintain success through synergy with other partners while discharging our statutory responsibilities.”

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.75 trillion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, exceeding its quarterly target of N1.645 trillion by N106.5 billion.

This performance reflected a 29.96% increase compared to the N1.35 trillion recorded in Q1 2024.

Month on month, January’s collection of N647.88 billion not only surpassed its monthly target of N548.33 billion by 18.12 per cent, but also showed a remarkable 65.77 per cent year-on-year growth.

Also, February’s N540.11 billion exceeded its target by 1.3 per cent while achieving 19.97 per cent growth over 2024 figures.

In March, the service maintained the positive trend with N563.52 billion, delivering 2.7 per cent above target and 11.22 per cent improvement over the corresponding period of 2024.