President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria has recorded a significant decline in terrorism-related deaths, claiming an 81% reduction since 2015.

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria has recorded a significant decline in terrorism-related deaths, claiming an 81% reduction since 2015.

Tinubu made the remarks during his 2026 Democracy Day address on Friday, where he addressed key national security concerns, including the recent abductions in Oyo and Borno states.

While outlining ongoing military operations and expanded security measures across the country, the President disclosed that more than 13,00 terrorists have been neutralised within the last year,

He acknowledged that the recent security incidents had dampened the national mood but stressed that they had not weakened the government’s determination to tackle insecurity.

What the president is saying

According to President Tinubu, “Terror-related deaths are down by 81% since 2015. Over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year.”

He also disclosed that “over 124,000 fighters and dependents have laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor,” adding that the government has adopted a more precise, intelligence-driven military strategy, including targeted strikes against insurgent positions such as ISWAP’s command structure in Arege, Borno State.

Tinubu further stated that the administration has declared a security emergency, approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 police officers and thousands of military personnel, and allocated N5.41 trillion in the 2026 budget to defence and security — described as the largest in Nigeria’s history.

Background

The statement comes amid renewed public concern over kidnappings and insurgent activity in parts of northern and southwestern Nigeria, particularly incidents in Oyo and Borno states.

Nigeria has battled insurgency for over a decade, largely driven by groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North-East, alongside banditry and kidnapping networks in the North-West and North-Central regions.

Successive administrations have combined military operations with rehabilitation and surrender programs, including initiatives like Operation Safe Corridor, aimed at reintegrating low-risk ex-combatants.

The government’s emphasis on expanded recruitment and increased defence spending reflects ongoing pressure to address both persistent insurgency and emerging security threats across multiple regions.

What you should know

Last month, President Tinubu deployed the country’s top security chiefs to Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area and approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards to strengthen security in the state.

In November, Tinubu had directed the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country, ordering that these personnel be redeployed to core policing duties

The move, according to the Presidency, is aimed at correcting years of lopsided personnel allocation that left many rural and semi-urban communities without adequate policing.

In December, the Federal Government designated kidnappers and violent armed groups as terrorists, escalating Nigeria’s response to abductions, attacks on farmers and community violence.

Nigeria’s kidnap-for-ransom economy has surged, with at least N2.56 billion paid between July 2024 and June 2025 to free abductees.

In total, 4,722 Nigerians were kidnapped in 997 incidents, while 762 people lost their lives in abduction-related violence, according to SBM Intelligence’s latest report.