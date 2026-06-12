This list highlights the top 10 films that have crossed the N100 million mark so far in 2026.

The 2026 Nigerian box office has continued to demonstrate the growing strength and commercial depth of cinema across West Africa, with a remarkable number of films breaking the N100 million milestone.

From romance and family dramas to faith-based stories, action thrillers, and international blockbusters, audiences have shown consistent appetite for diverse storytelling that blends strong local appeal with global cinematic standards.

Nigeria’s cinema industry recorded its strongest first-quarter admissions in six years, with total ticket sales rising to 752,136 in Q1 2026.

This signals a sustained recovery in theatrical demand and a growing dominance of Nollywood and Hollywood productions at the local box office, according to data from the Nigerian box office as of Sunday, April 5, 2026.

This year has been particularly notable for the speed at which films are crossing major financial benchmarks. Several titles have not only opened strongly but also maintained sustained momentum through multiple weeks, driven by word-of-mouth, strategic distribution, and expanding cinema penetration across Nigeria and Ghana.

Methodology

Data in this list is courtesy of box office tracking sources including Nairametrics box office reporting, official distributor updates, and Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) performance data. Figures reflect reported theatrical grosses from cinema operators, verified distributor statements, and industry-tracked weekly box office updates across Nigeria and West Africa.

This list highlights the top 10 films that have crossed the N100 million mark so far in 2026.

Ajosepo: The Gathering

Gross: N101M

Nollywood family drama Ajosepo: The Gathering has grossed approximately N101.4 million at the Nigerian box office, securing its place as one of the standout releases of 2026 and becoming the 7th Nollywood film of the year to cross the N100 million milestone.

The film, which officially premiered in cinemas nationwide on May 28, 2026, opened strongly during its debut weekend, recording N41.3 million. Overall, the film’s opening performance reached N49.1 million in its initial days of release, setting a solid foundation for its continued box office run.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Bolaji Ogunmola, Ajosepo: The Gathering blends comedy and drama within a wedding-centred family conflict narrative. The film’s storyline explores generational tensions, relationships, and social expectations within a high-stakes family gathering.

The ensemble cast includes Mercy Aigbe, Mike Afolarin, Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, Toyin Abraham, and Bolaji Ogunmola, whose performances contributed to the film’s broad audience appeal across demographics.

Efunroye

Gross: N102M

The historical epic Efunroye: The Unicorn has grossed over N102 million at the Nigerian box office, marking a solid commercial performance for the period drama since its theatrical release.

Produced by Fathia Williams, the film opened with a strong debut of N29.5 million in its opening weekend, eventually reaching N38.4 million in its first full week as audience interest continued to build across cinemas nationwide. The momentum ultimately carried the film past the N100 million milestone, with total earnings now standing at over N102 million.

The film is based on the life of the legendary 19th-century merchant and kingmaker Madam Efunroye Tinubu, blending historical storytelling with cinematic dramatization to bring a key figure in Nigerian history to the big screen.

Devil Wears Prada 2

Gross; N181.9M

The romantic comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada 2 has grossed over N181.9 million at the Nigerian box office as of the latest data filings of Nigerian box office.

The sequel opened in Nigerian cinemas on May 1, 2026, following select early access previews that began on April 22. Its debut was supported by a high-profile Lagos premiere, which helped generate strong anticipation ahead of its nationwide rollout.

The film delivered an impressive opening weekend of N62.2 million, immediately positioning it among the stronger international releases in the Nigerian market for 2026. The momentum carried into subsequent weeks, allowing it to steadily build toward its current N181.9 million cumulative gross.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film serves as a sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada. It brings back original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, alongside new additions including Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and Kenneth Branagh.

Set two decades after the original film, the story follows Andy Sachs as she assists Miranda Priestly in navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape and growing corporate threats to Runway magazine’s survival.

Crime 101

Gross: N125M

The action crime thriller Crime 101 has grossed N143 million at the West African box office, marking a solid performance for the international release following its theatrical rollout across Nigeria and other regional markets.

The film, distributed locally by FilmOne Entertainment, benefited from wide cinema placement and strong promotional support across major locations in Nigeria, contributing to its steady box office performance.

Released in Nigerian cinemas on February 13, 2026, the film arrived as part of a coordinated global rollout that began with a London premiere on January 28, 2026. It was subsequently released in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Directed and written by Bart Layton and based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow, Crime 101 features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

Onobiren

Gross; N138M

Faith-based Nollywood drama Onobiren: A Woman’s Story has officially ended its theatrical run with a total lifetime gross of N138.1 million at the West African box office, marking a strong seven-week cinema performance.

The film opened on March 6, 2026, with a strong debut weekend, grossing N30.1 million in its first three days and topping the Nigerian box office from March 6–8, 2026. The opening performance saw it outperform both local and international titles, setting an early tone for what would become a steady box office run.

Produced by Laju Iren Films, Onobiren blends cultural storytelling with themes of purpose, resilience, and female empowerment. It follows Roli’s journey from Warri to Lagos, where her life takes an unexpected turn after she chooses a path driven by purpose, community, and support systems among women.

The film is directed by Famous Odion Iraoya and written by Laju Iren, with a cast that includes Bisola Aiyeola, Ruby Akubueze, and Desmond Bryce, alongside veteran performer Patience Ozokwor and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Mortal Kombat

Gross: N200M

The live-action sequel Mortal Kombat II officially premiered in theatres and IMAX across the United States and global markets on May 8, 2026, marking a major milestone in its international rollout.

The release comes as the film continues to post strong numbers in West African territories, where its cumulative box office gross has already reached N200 million in Nigeria and surrounding markets. The performance follows an earlier milestone of N127.7 million, reflecting steady audience demand since release.

The sequel sees fan-favourite champions return, now joined by Johnny Cage, as the franchise escalates its central conflict into a larger, more destructive war that threatens the existence of Earthrealm itself.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film brings together a major creative team, with writing credits shared by Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon, and John Tobias.

The cast features a mix of returning characters and new additions, including Adeline Rudolph, Karl Urban, and Martyn Ford, all stepping into roles that deepen the franchise’s expanded cinematic universe.

Return of Arinze

Gross: N351M

Nollywood action thriller The Return of Arinzo has surpassed N351 million at the Nigerian and West African box office, cementing its status as one of the most commercially successful local films of 2026 and one of the highest-grossing sequels in Nollywood history.

Released on April 3, 2026, the film made an immediate impact in cinemas, delivering a record-breaking Easter opening weekend of N104.8 million. The feat established a new benchmark for holiday releases and underscored the strong audience anticipation surrounding the sequel.

Produced by and starring Iyabo Ojo, The Return of Arinzo built on the popularity of its predecessor, drawing large crowds across cinemas in Nigeria and other West African markets. Its strong opening performance was followed by sustained ticket sales, enabling the film to quickly climb the rankings of the country’s highest-grossing releases.

3. Love and New Notes

Gross: N400M

Nollywood romantic drama Love and New Notes has grossed N400.17 million at the Nigerian box office, cementing its place among the industry’s most successful releases of 2026 and reinforcing the growing commercial strength of romance-driven storytelling.

The film made history upon its release by becoming the first Nollywood title to surpass the N100 million mark on its opening weekend outside the traditional December holiday season, a period typically associated with the industry’s strongest theatrical performances.

Released on February 13, 2026, Love and New Notes delivered an impressive N106 million during its opening weekend, instantly emerging as the highest-grossing Nollywood debut of the year at the time. The achievement signaled strong audience anticipation and helped position the film as one of the standout local productions of the first quarter.

2 Call of My Life

Gross-N498M

Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life has continued its remarkable box office run, grossing N498 million and securing its place among the 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time.

The film, which has enjoyed sustained audience support across West Africa, is now officially the highest-grossing Nollywood release of 2026, further cementing its status as the year’s breakout cinema success.

The film is directed and edited by Dammy Twitch, while the screenplay was written by Uzoamaka Power.

Call of My Life follows the story of Soluchi, played by Power, a hopeless romantic attempting to rebuild her life after heartbreak following a failed relationship with Kalu, portrayed by Zubby Michael.

The ensemble cast also features Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Justin Chukwudi Ugonna, and Ezekiel, credited as Justing UG. The movie came to cinemas on May 15, 2026.

1. Micheal

Gross: N691M

The biographical drama Michael has crossed N691 million in combined box office earnings across Nigeria and Ghana, further solidifying its position as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in West Africa.

The film’s impressive performance follows a record-breaking theatrical debut that saw it emerge as one of the strongest Hollywood openings ever recorded in the region. Within its first 10 days in Nigerian cinemas alone, Michael grossed N323.89 million from 45,756 admissions, demonstrating exceptional audience demand and sustained momentum.

The movie opened with more than N112 million during its first weekend, immediately establishing itself as a major box office contender. One of the most notable aspects of the film’s performance was its second-weekend growth. While most films typically experience a decline after their opening frame, Michael recorded a rare 16% increase in box office revenue during its second weekend, generating N130.9 million and underscoring its growing popularity among moviegoers.