The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 73,463.21 kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances valued at N2.8 billion in Edo State.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 73,463.21 kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances valued at N2.8 billion in Edo State.

The public destruction exercise was carried out on Thursday in Benin City and was attended by representatives of the Edo State Government, members of the National Assembly, NDLEA officials, security stakeholders and other government representatives.

The destroyed narcotics were made up largely of cannabis, which accounted for more than 73,000 kilogrammes of the total volume.

Other substances incinerated included psychotropic drugs such as tramadol, diazepam and codeine syrup, as well as smaller quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

What they are saying

Speaking at the event, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), who was represented by the agency’s Director of Operations and General Investigation, Suleiman Ningi, described the exercise as a strong demonstration of the agency’s resolve to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

According to him, “The illicit drugs being destroyed today amount to 73,463.21 kilogrammes and are valued at N2.8bn.”

Marwa said the destruction exercise went beyond the physical elimination of narcotics and reflected a broader commitment by government agencies and stakeholders to dismantle drug trafficking networks and curb substance abuse.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady of Edo State and Chairperson of the Edo State Drug Control Committee, Edesili Anani, described the fight against illicit drugs as critical to tackling insecurity, criminality and the social consequences of substance abuse.

According to him, “The war on drugs is a war for the soul of our nation. It is a war against criminality, kidnapping, banditry and the devastating health consequences of substance abuse.”

Also speaking, Senator Joseph Ikpea, who represents Edo Central Senatorial District, praised the NDLEA for its achievements in intercepting illicit drugs and pledged continued legislative support for the agency through improved funding, equipment and stronger legal frameworks.

Earlier, the Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Commander of Narcotics Mitchell Ofoyeju, highlighted the command’s successes in intercepting drugs transported in vehicles and trucks, arresting suspects across different demographics and uncovering narcotics concealed in unusual locations, including shrines.

Get up to speed

The latest destruction exercise is one of several large-scale anti-drug operations carried out by the NDLEA in recent years.

In April, the agency destroyed an eight-hectare cannabis plantation in Cross River State, continuing a series of crackdowns in the state. The operation followed a similar exercise in June 2025 when NDLEA operatives destroyed a 30-hectare cannabis farm in Odukpani Local Government Area and recovered 163.9 kilogrammes of cannabis seeds.

On a broader scale, the agency also destroyed a massive cache of narcotics totaling 304,436 kilogrammes and 40,042 litres in April 2024, underscoring the scale of illicit drug trafficking challenges across the country.

What you should know

The destruction of the Edo drug exhibits forms part of a wider campaign against illicit drugs and opioid trafficking in Nigeria’s South-South region.

In April 2026, NDLEA secured an interim forfeiture order for opioids valued at more than N33.6 billion that were intercepted at Onne Port in Rivers State between April and September 2025.

The agency had earlier intercepted seven watch-listed containers carrying opioids and codeine syrup worth N9.3 billion at the same port in June 2025.

Similarly, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) seized 16 containers of fake and substandard regulated products valued at about N20.5 billion at Onne Port in August 2025.

The crackdown has also yielded significant results in Edo State. During the first quarter of 2026 alone, NDLEA said it seized illicit drugs worth more than N1.8 billion and arrested 104 suspected drug traffickers across the state.