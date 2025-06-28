The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed a 30-hectare cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) plantation located in a forest in the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

State Commander of the NDLEA, Mrs. Rachel Umebuali, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Calabar.

According to her, some suspects were arrested in connection with the illicit plantation.

She also expressed concern over the support drug traffickers were receiving from members of the local community, who she said were shielding the culprits from law enforcement.

Drug seizures and arrests between January and June

Umebuali stated that 163.9kg of cannabis sativa seeds were recovered from the destroyed plantation.

She added that between January and June, the command seized a total of 6,716.8kg of various illicit drugs.

According to her, this included 2,935kg of cannabis sativa seized within the six-month period, alongside significant quantities of methamphetamine, psychotropic substances, cannabis mixtures, cocaine, heroin, opioids, barbiturates, and ecstasy.

She further disclosed that 191 persons were arrested in connection with drug-related offenses during the period, while 15 individuals were convicted for various crimes.

Drug dealers not indigenes of the State

According to her, what is worrisome in the findings is that most of these drug peddlers are not indigenes of the state.

“They come here and give money to the locals who protect them by not giving out information about their unholy activities.”

Umebuali said that the command, with the active support of the state first lady, Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, successfully concluded this year’s drug day, which has as its theme: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest In Prevention.”

“We have also continued to carry out various advocacy programmes in various institutions across the state, with the objective of reducing the menace of drug abuse in society.

“Between January and June this year, we carried out 191 sensitization outings to schools, marketplaces, churches, mosques, non-governmental organizations amongst others,” she said.

Umebuali said that the challenges of the command were underfunding and logistics.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, revealed alarming statistics on youth drug use in Lagos State.

According to a 2024 study conducted by both agencies, 13.6% of secondary school students have experimented with drugs, while 6.9% are currently using them.

In response to the growing concern over substance abuse among youths and other vulnerable groups, the Lagos State Ministry of Health led a high-impact awareness campaign on Thursday, June 26, 2025.