The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, has revealed alarming statistics about youth drug use in Lagos State.

According to a 2024 study conducted by both agencies, 13.6% of secondary school students have experimented with drugs, while 6.9% are currently using them.

To combat the escalating issue of substance abuse among youths and other vulnerable groups, the Lagos State Ministry of Health spearheaded a high-impact awareness campaign on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The event, held within the Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, commemorated this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The campaign was organized by the Directorate of Pharmaceutical Services and the Lagos State Interministerial Drug Abuse Control Committee (LSIDACC), in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This year’s global theme for the day was “Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery for All!”

Global and national drug use statistics highlight scope of crisis

Addressing participants, the Director of Pharmaceutical Services and Chairperson of LSIDACC, Pharm. (Mrs.) Olawale Poluyi cited alarming global and national drug use figures.

She stated that in 2024, over 296 million people worldwide used drugs, while in Nigeria, 14.4% of individuals aged 15 to 64, representing 14.3 million individuals, had used psychoactive substances, with many experiencing substance use disorders.

Lagos Students at risk: 2024 study reveals alarming trend

Poluyi stressed that “In Lagos State alone, a 2024 study conducted by the NDLEA and Federal Ministry of Education found that 13.6% of secondary school students had experimented with drugs, with 6.9% identified as current users”.

She emphasized that these figures represent not just statistics, but shattered lives and weakened communities.

According to her, drug addiction is a growing public health crisis that demands science-driven, empathetic solutions, not punishment or stigmatization.

“Today is not just about awareness. It’s a day of renewed commitment. Drug addiction is not necessarily a moral failure; it is a medical condition. And it must be treated as such,” Poluyi declared.

The director outlined the multifaceted causes of drug abuse, from emotional trauma and peer pressure to boredom and curiosity, urging stakeholders to promote healthier alternatives such as counseling, vocational skills, faith-based engagement, and sports.

“People turn to drugs for different reasons, but we must ensure there are better outlets, safe spaces where they can heal, learn, grow, and be supported,” she said.

Pharmacists as frontline defenders against drug misuse

Poluyi also highlighted the critical role of pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in combating drug abuse, noting responsibilities such as prescription monitoring, public education, early intervention, and ensuring safe disposal of medications.

“Pharmacists are not just dispensers; they are gatekeepers in the fight against misuse. We must all play our part,” she stressed.

More Insights

Other dignitaries present at the event included Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, Dr. Ismail Abdus-Salam; Director of LASAMBUS, Mrs. Wuraola Makinde; Director of Family Health and Nutrition, Dr. Folashade Oludara, and representatives from the Public Enlightenment Department of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Participants at the event echoed the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration and applauded the Lagos State Government for prioritizing prevention and youth engagement in its anti-drug campaigns.

In closing, Pharm. Poluyi called on healthcare professionals, parents, educators, and community leaders to collectively embrace awareness, prevention, and rehabilitation as the sustainable path forward.

“Let us break the chains of stigma, silence, and suffering. Together, we can build a future where treatment is accessible, recovery is celebrated, and no one is left behind,” she affirmed.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, established by the United Nations in 1987, is observed annually on June 26th to strengthen global action and cooperation toward a drug-free world.