President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to the country's pro-democracy struggle and the restoration of democratic governance.

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to the country’s pro-democracy struggle and the restoration of democratic governance.

The President announced the honours during his 2026 Democracy Day address, paying tribute to journalists, civil rights activists, political leaders, and senior military officers who played significant roles in resisting military rule and advancing democratic ideals in Nigeria.

According to Tinubu, the awardees endured persecution, imprisonment, exile, and other hardships to ensure the survival of democracy, describing their sacrifices as a defining chapter in the nation’s history.

What the president is saying

President Tinubu said the national honours were meant to recognise the sacrifices of individuals who fought for democratic governance and the freedoms Nigerians enjoy today.

“June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory. It represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story.”

“As beneficiaries of their struggle, we have a duty to strengthen and deepen the democratic institutions for which they fought.”

“The heroes of June 12 secured political freedom. Our challenge is to secure economic freedom.”

“The awardees suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today.”

The President added that the greatest tribute to the heroes of June 12 would be building a Nigeria where freedom, justice, accountability, and economic opportunity are accessible to all.

Backstory

The June 12 pro-democracy movement emerged following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest poll.

The annulment triggered nationwide protests and a prolonged struggle against military rule involving activists, journalists, politicians, labour leaders, and pro-democracy groups.

Many campaigners faced detention, harassment, exile, and imprisonment while advocating for the restoration of democratic governance.

Some military officers, later referred to as “soldier-democrats,” also opposed military dictatorship and supported the return to civilian rule.

In 2018, June 12 was officially recognised as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of the sacrifices made during the struggle.

The 2026 honours list reflects the administration’s effort to acknowledge individuals and groups that contributed to the country’s democratic journey.

The President argued that while previous generations secured independence and democracy, the current generation must focus on delivering economic progress.

The list

The 2026 Democracy Day honours list features 50 recipients drawn from different sectors of the pro-democracy movement.

Recipients include journalists such as Tunde Fagbenle, Sam Omatseye, Bola Bolawole, Femi Kusa, and Gbemiga Ogunleye.

Civil rights activists and pro-democracy campaigners honoured include Chief Ayo Opadokun, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, Debo Adeniran, Richard Akinnola, Femi Aborisade, and Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine.

Posthumous honours were conferred on Dr. Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi for their contributions to the democratic struggle.

The soldier-democrats category includes Major General MA Garba, Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, Major General Ishola Williams (rtd), Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong, and several other senior military officers.

President Tinubu said the complete list of national honours recipients would be released in the coming days as part of the 2026 Democracy Day commemorations.

What you should know

Last year, Tinubu conferred national honours on late Chief Moshood Abiola, a former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), and Humphrey Nwosu, among others.

The President also formally decorated the presiding officers of the National Assembly with the National Honours previously conferred upon them last year. These include: Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (GCON); Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD (GCON); Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau (CFR); and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (CFR).