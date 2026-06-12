The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has given Nigeria until September 2026 to report on steps taken to address concerns over workers’ rights, trade union freedoms, and compliance with international labour standards.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has given Nigeria until September 2026 to report on steps taken to address concerns over workers’ rights, trade union freedoms, and compliance with international labour standards.

The directive was disclosed by the Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nuhu Toro, on Friday during a briefing on the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The deadline follows complaints raised over alleged violations relating to freedom of association, collective bargaining rights, and implementation of key ILO conventions ratified by Nigeria.

What they are saying

Toro said the ILO, the United Nations specialised agency responsible for labour matters, had requested Nigeria to provide updates on measures taken to address concerns raised by workers’ organisations regarding compliance with international labour standards.

According to him, the issues under review are tied to ILO Conventions 87 and 98, which deal with freedom of association, protection of workers’ right to organise, and collective bargaining rights.

“We are excited that Nigeria has been given a timeline to revert back on issues of core complaints, particularly concerning ILO Conventions 87 and 98,” Toro said.

He described workers’ welfare as a critical issue and expressed optimism that the process would help strengthen labour rights protections and improve compliance with international obligations.

“From now to September, Nigeria is expected to revert to the ILO on the issues raised,” he added.

Toro explained that the September deadline gives Nigerian authorities and stakeholders an opportunity to demonstrate progress in addressing concerns raised by labour groups.

More insights

The TUC Secretary-General welcomed efforts to boost gender inclusion in trade unions, noting that the congress has adopted policies to increase women’s participation in leadership roles.

He said positions such as state secretary and vice-chairperson are reserved for women across all 36 states and the FCT, a move he said has improved female representation within the labour movement. Toro added that women now hold key roles in several state chapters, including Lagos and the FCT.

However, he raised concerns over alleged interference by some state governments in union activities, citing Lagos, Rivers, and Edo as examples where labour leaders were reportedly undermined.

He urged governments to respect workers’ rights, uphold freedom of association, and allow unions to operate independently in line with international labour standards, reaffirming the TUC’s commitment to protecting workers’ interests.

Get up to speed

The Federal Workers Forum recently rejected a proposed N100,000 national minimum wage, saying it remains inadequate given Nigeria’s current economic realities.

The group cited worsening living conditions, low pay, unpaid arrears, and insecurity, adding that the existing N70,000 minimum wage has not improved workers’ purchasing power.

It also alleged weak implementation of the wage structure, saying only limited salary adjustments were made in some cases, while deductions further reduced workers’ actual take-home pay.

The reaction follows reports that state governors are considering a N100,000 wage proposal driven by inflation and rising living costs, with discussions still ongoing between the Federal Government, states, and organised labour on a new pay framework.

In Lagos, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) State Council has separately demanded a review of the minimum wage from N85,000 to N225,000, citing severe economic pressure and a sharp decline in workers’ ability to afford basic needs.

What you should know

On July 18, 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed the N70,000 national minimum wage into law after negotiations with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). The reform also reduced the wage review cycle from five years to three, aimed at aligning pay with economic realities.

More than two years later, implementation remains uneven across states, with wide disparities in take-home pay nationwide.

States paying above N100,000 include Imo, which pays N104,000 as of October 2025, making it the highest in the country, while Ebonyi pays N90,000 after its August 2025 review from N70,000.

In the N80,000–N89,999 range, Lagos and Rivers pay N85,000, while Niger, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Oyo pay around N80,000, with some of these states implementing phased adjustments.

States such as Ogun (N77,000), Edo, Kebbi, Benue, Osun, and Ondo fall within the N73,000–N75,500 range, reflecting moderate upward adjustments above the federal benchmark.

At the federal minimum level of N70,000 to N72,500 are states including Kaduna, Kogi, Gombe, Kano, Nasarawa, Katsina, Delta, Kwara, Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Borno, Ekiti, among others, with some completing full rollout only in 2026.

Zamfara remains in a partial or delayed implementation phase as of 2026 despite earlier agreements to begin payment after verification exercises.