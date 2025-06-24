The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C in Owerri, has said it intercepted 13.6 kilograms of dry donkey skin worth N3.6 billion in the Imo State capital.

It stated that the dry animal skins were warehoused in a 40ft container and were billed for export.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of FOU Zone C, Abdullahi Balogun, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

Balogun added that the prohibited item, which is classified as dried salted donkey skin, was uncovered by eagle-eyed officers following a comprehensive examination of the container.

He explained that dry donkey skin is a product listed under the Export Prohibition List by the Federal Government due to its implications on biodiversity, environmental balance, and the illegal trade in endangered species.

“Upon examination, it was discovered that the items were packed in 10 pieces per sack and nine pieces per sack, totaling 3,022 pieces. Each dry salted donkey skin has an average weight of 4.5 kilograms, giving a total weight of 13,599 kilograms.

“A 40-ft containerised donkey skin billed for illegal export and worth N3.6 billion has been intercepted by vigilant officers of the Federal Operations Unit Zone C in Owerri.

“Further investigations revealed the global price of dry salted donkey skin stands at $750 and a unit price of $166.6 per kilogram,” Balogun said.

The controller commended the dedication and professionalism of the operatives involved in the seizure.

Customs reaffirms commitment to enforcing trade policies

Balogun emphasised that the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, remains fully committed to enforcing government trade policies and combating the smuggling of prohibited and endangered goods.

He warned individuals and syndicates involved in the illegal trade of wildlife and restricted items to desist from the act.

He stressed that the service would continue intensifying surveillance, intelligence gathering, and strategic enforcement operations across all zones.

What you should know

In early June, the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted 46 contraband goods worth N1.5 billion in two weeks of operations.

Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu revealed this at a media briefing on the unit’s recent activities, held in Ikeja.

He said the seizures followed the successes recorded just three weeks after he resumed leadership of the unit on April 23.

Within the two-week period, the unit recovered N48.34 million through demand notices issued for improperly declared consignments.

The comptroller stated that the unit would continue to harness all revenue components to recover losses from evaders.

He said sustainable programmes would be developed to grow the economy, boost government revenue, and promote legitimate trade.