Police arrest suspect behind fake OPay shutdown report

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Hafsat Abubakar, over her alleged role in the creation and circulation of a forged document falsely claiming that fintech company OPay was shutting down operations.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Hafsat Abubakar, over her alleged role in the creation and circulation of a forged document falsely claiming that fintech company OPay was shutting down operations.

The suspect was arrested on September 4, 2026, following an investigation into a viral social media post that sparked panic among OPay customers and prompted some users to withdraw funds from the platform.

The police disclosed the development during a press briefing in Abuja, describing the case as a reminder of the growing threat posed by digitally fabricated information capable of disrupting businesses, financial systems, and public confidence.

What they are saying

Speaking at the briefing, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Anietie Iniedu, said the investigation began after the National Cybercrime Centre received a formal petition from OPay Digital Services Limited regarding a forged publication that falsely portrayed the fintech as preparing to suspend operations.

According to him, investigators deployed digital forensic tools to trace the origin of the publication, which was linked to an X account allegedly operated by the suspect.

“On the 31st of August 2026, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre received a formal petition from OPay Digital Services Limited through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, requesting urgent investigation, tracing and apprehension of persons responsible for the creation and circulation of a fraudulent document falsely presented as an official communication issued by OPay Nigeria Limited,” Iniedu said.

“Upon receipt of the approved petition, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre deployed digital forensic tools to analyse the content, which was traced to a post on an X handle operated by Hafsat Abubakar.”

“On the 4th of September 2026, police operatives of the NPF-NCCC arrested one Hafsat Abubakar, a 27-year-old female graduate of Library and Information Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.”

Iniedu added that investigations are ongoing and assured that all persons found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law. He also urged members of the public to verify sensitive information through official channels before sharing or acting on it.

Get up to speed

The arrest followed a petition filed by OPay to security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, over a viral message alleging that the fintech would suspend operations from September 1.

The publication, which circulated widely across social media platforms, advised customers to withdraw their funds before the purported shutdown, triggering concern among some users.

Speaking earlier at a press conference, OPay’s Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Rokosu, said the company reported the matter to security agencies because the false information had the potential to undermine confidence in the financial system and cause significant losses.

He maintained that OPay remains fully operational in Nigeria and warned that those responsible for originating and spreading the false claims would face legal consequences.

What you should know

OPay currently operates in four countries—Nigeria, Indonesia, Egypt, and Pakistan—with Nigeria remaining its largest market by a significant margin.

According to the company’s 2025 audited financial statements reviewed by Nairametrics, Nigeria accounted for 88.1% of OPay’s total revenue during the year, while Indonesia contributed 9.9%, Egypt 1.6%, and other markets 0.4%.

The fintech also recorded rapid growth in transaction volumes, processing a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $358 billion in 2025, more than double the $166.2 billion reported in 2024, underscoring its expanding role in Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem.