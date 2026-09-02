OPay asks DSS, Police to investigate shutdown rumour

Fintech company OPay says it has requested that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police launch investigations into recent false information circulating on social media that the company is shutting down.

Fintech company OPay says it has requested that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police launch investigations into recent false information circulating on social media that the company is shutting down.

OPay’s Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Rokosu disclosed this at an ongoing press conference in Lagos, noting that the company involved the security agencies because the rumour was capable of disrupting the Nigerian financial system and causing financial losses.

While insisting that the company is not shutting down and remains actively in operation in Nigeria, he said all those involved in spreading the fake news would be brought to book.

“While the DSS and the Nigeria police, among the relevant law enforcement agencies, are currently and intensively investigating this matter, we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations being conducted and have provided the necessary evidence to identify those responsible for it.

“Opay is taking action against those responsible for creating and circulating this harmful information. We will pursue them and will ensure that the law is fully enforced.

“Anyone who deliberately engages in similar conduct should expect decisive legal action and the full consequences provided by the law. This is not about silencing anyone. Opay is not going to be silenced,” he said.

More details later…