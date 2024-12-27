In a landmark recognition of exceptional leadership and contributions to the real estate sector, Bldr. Ololade David Osungbohun, the Managing Director/CEO of Annuva Homes Limited, has been conferred with a Doctorate Award and Inducted into the prestigious Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management & Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana.

This esteemed accolade highlights Bldr. Osungbohun’s trailblazing achievements in redefining real estate in Nigeria and his relentless pursuit of excellence in building innovative and impactful projects.

The CIPRMP, an internationally recognised body promoting leadership, governance, and sustainable development selected him for his outstanding contributions to property development and management in Africa’s largest real estate market.

A Visionary Leader in Real Estate

As the driving force behind Annuva Homes Limited, Bldr, David Osungbohun has transformed the company into one of Lagos’ most trusted and forward-thinking real estate brands. Under his leadership, the company has successfully delivered projects that blend premium, functionality, and long-term investment value, including:

Galleria Apartments: Luxurious 2-bedroom units redefining modern living in Lekki.

Galleria Mall & E-Mart Extension Mall: Thriving commercial hubs offering high ROI potential.

Ajah Mall: 132 units of shop spaces designed for businesses in a prime location.

And many other projects. Learn more here

His innovative approach and commitment to delivering client-focused solutions have earned Annuva Homes a reputation for excellence, with sold-out projects and a diverse portfolio that caters to both residential and commercial needs.

Recognition Beyond Real Estate

The award by CIPRMP, Ghana, underscores Bldr. Osungbohun’s broader contributions to economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development. His leadership exemplifies the qualities that align with CIPRMP’s mission of fostering ethical governance, impactful resource management, and visionary leadership.

In response to this honour, Bldr. Osungbohun expressed his gratitude:

“This award is a reflection of the incredible work our team at Annuva Homes does every day. It’s a recognition of our shared vision to not only build homes but to build futures and empower communities. I dedicate this honour to our clients, partners, and every individual who believes in our vision.”

An Inspiration for the Future

This recognition sets a new benchmark for Annuva Homes and the real estate sector in Nigeria. As the company prepares for 2025, it aims to expand its offerings further, introduce innovative projects, and continue shaping the urban landscape with developments that create lasting value for clients and investors alike.

With this milestone, Bldr. Osungbohun solidifies his position as a thought leader and pioneer in the industry, inspiring the next generation of leaders to approach real estate as a platform for growth, sustainability, and positive impact.

About CIPRMP, Ghana

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management & Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, is an internationally acclaimed organization dedicated to promoting effective leadership, governance, and resource management. The institute recognizes individuals and organizations making significant contributions to their sectors, with a focus on sustainability, impact, and excellence. Learn more at ciprmp.com.

About Annuva Homes Limited

Annuva Homes Limited is a leading real estate company based in Lagos, Nigeria, specializing in residential and commercial property development. Committed to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, Annuva Homes offers a diverse portfolio of properties designed to meet the needs of modern living and investment. The company prides itself in providing premium and affordable housing you can trust.

