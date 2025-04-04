House of Tara, Nigeria’s foremost beauty brand and pioneer in the African beauty industry, marks a historic milestone as it celebrates 27 years of excellence.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and future-forward leadership, the company proudly announces the appointment of Rosemary Layode as its new Managing Director.

This transition signals an exciting new chapter for House of Tara—one that ensures the brand’s legacy continues to thrive while embracing innovation and growth.

Tara Fela-Durotoye, the visionary founder, remains an integral part of the brand’s journey, championing its evolution beyond the founder and into a solidified institution that will endure for generations.

New Leadership, Same Vision: A Win for the Beauty Industry

Rosemary Layode steps into her new role with a wealth of experience in business leadership and brand growth. With a deep understanding of the House of Tara’s mission, she is poised to expand its impact, empower more beauty entrepreneurs, and solidify its place as Africa’s beauty powerhouse.

“As we step into this next phase, my commitment is to honor the brand’s legacy while charting new paths for growth, innovation, and deeper industry impact,” said Rosemary Layode, Managing Director, House of Tara.

Founder Tara Fela-Durotoye added, “House of Tara was never just about me; it was always about building an institution that would outlive its founder. This transition is a testament to the structure, resilience, and excellence we have built over the years.”

The beauty industry has always been a driving force in Africa’s economic success, fostering entrepreneurship, talent, and a new narrative for the continent.

Now, as it embraces the future of leadership and governance, the industry is showing that it’s not just about products but also about building enduring legacies. House of Tara’s transition represents a milestone in that journey, proof that innovation, succession, and governance go hand in hand.

A New Chapter for House of Tara and the Beauty Industry

This leadership transition represents more than a change in management—it reinforces the brand’s commitment to empowering beauty professionals, fostering creativity, and shaping the future of the African beauty landscape. As House of Tara counts down to its 27th anniversary, it invites its community of entrepreneurs, makeup artists, and customers to celebrate this defining moment in its journey.

For more information on House of Tara’s leadership transition and upcoming initiatives, visit www.houseoftara.com or follow @houseoftara_intl on social media.