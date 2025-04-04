China has announced a sharp escalation in its trade dispute with the United States, imposing 34% tariffs on all U.S. imports in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest round of duties.

The new tariffs, which match Trump’s recent increase, will take effect on April 10, just one day after the U.S. implements its own “reciprocal” levies.

This move pushes the two largest economies closer to a full-blown trade war.

Global Markets React to Escalating Tariffs

The announcement sent shockwaves through global financial markets.

On Friday, futures tracking the S&P 500 fell by 2%, while the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 dropped 4.4%. The fallout extended to other major indices, with the FTSE 100 slumping 2.6% and Germany’s DAX losing 4.8%.

Investors sought refuge in U.S. Treasuries, driving yields down by 0.15 percentage points to just below 3.9%, their lowest level since early October.

The total levies on Chinese exports to the U.S. are now set to exceed 60%, surpassing the worst-case scenario Beijing had anticipated during Trump’s election campaign.

The Ministry of Commerce in China denounced the U.S. tariffs as “a typical unilateral bullying move” that violates international trade rules and “seriously damages the legitimate rights and interests of China.”

Economic and Political Implications for China

The trade war comes at a precarious time for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has relied heavily on exports to stabilize the world’s second-largest economy amid a property sector slump and deflationary pressures.

Beijing, one of the primary targets of Trump’s tariffs, had already faced a 20% levy imposed earlier this year.

The latest duties bring the total U.S. charges on Chinese goods to levels that could fundamentally reshape trade relations between the two nations.

Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy has also disrupted global markets. On Thursday alone, approximately $2.5 trillion in market value was wiped out from Wall Street stocks, erasing all of the dollar’s post-election gains.

The ripple effects have left businesses and investors grappling with uncertainty, particularly those with supply chains rooted in China.

What you should know

The escalating trade war has far-reaching implications for global commerce. Trump’s tariffs, which include 34% levies on Chinese goods and additional duties on other trading partners, have rattled markets worldwide.

The total U.S. charges on Chinese goods now exceed the 60% threshold, a figure that could severely disrupt supply chains and trade flows.

As tensions rise, the trade war underscores the fragility of global economic interdependence. With both nations digging in their heels, the path to resolution remains uncertain, leaving markets and policymakers bracing for further volatility.