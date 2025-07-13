President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived back in Nigeria following a two-nation diplomatic tour of Saint Lucia and Brazil, marking his first appearance at the BRICS Summit as Nigeria’s leader.

Announcing his arrival in a post on X on Sunday, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that President Tinubu was received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Among those welcoming him were Budget and Economic Planning Minister Atiku Bagudu, Defence Minister Bello Matawalle, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The president’s state visit to Saint Lucia was described by the presidency as “part of efforts to deepen Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations.” While in the island nation, Tinubu delivered an address to a special joint session of parliament and was conferred with the title Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL)—the country’s highest honor.

17th BRICS Summit

Following Saint Lucia, the president proceeded to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 17th BRICS Summit of the Global South and Emerging Economies.

Nigeria participated as a formal partner for the first time, having joined the bloc in January 2025 along with Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. The inclusion followed the creation of a “partner-country” category at the previous BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Speaking at the summit, President Tinubu emphasized the urgency of rethinking the global order to benefit emerging economies and marginalized nations.

“Nigeria associates with what I have heard today and all that has happened in BRICS. The next issues are financial restructuring and reevaluation of the global structure,” Tinubu stated.

Need for equitable reforms across global governance and financial systems

He called for equitable reforms across global governance, financial systems, and healthcare infrastructures. Tinubu spotlighted Africa’s disproportionate vulnerability to climate change, despite its minimal contribution to global emissions.

“Africa has contributed the least to global emissions but suffers the most,” he observed.

The president reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to climate resilience and highlighted key environmental initiatives, including the African Carbon Market Initiative and the Great Green Wall. Tinubu expressed hope that the upcoming COP-30 climate conference would bolster inclusive and strategic action on global environmental challenges.

“We are taking bold steps to accelerate renewable energy adoption, mainstream climate action, promote nature-based solutions, strengthen urban resilience, and achieve universal health coverage for all,” he added.

Fortifying the health systems

On healthcare, Tinubu emphasized the importance of tackling non-communicable diseases and fortifying health systems, urging BRICS to evolve into a catalyst for global innovation and solidarity.

“We believe BRICS must not only be a bloc for emerging economies but also a beacon for emerging solutions rooted in solidarity, self-reliance, sustainability, and shared prosperity.”

In closing, Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to South-South cooperation and its long-term development agenda under Vision 2050, along with its nationally determined climate commitments.