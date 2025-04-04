Octa, a global broker since 2011, surveyed more than 2,000 traders from Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, and Nigeria to discover their most glaring concerns regarding choosing a financial broker.

What are the most suspicious brokers’ traits, according to traders? How do traders identify potentially unreliable service providers in the highly diversified e-brokerage landscape? Below is the breakdown of Octa’s research on brokers’ red flags.

Every experienced trader knows a handful of tell-tale signs indicating an unreliable broker. This awareness can come from personal experience, common sense, or secondhand accounts. In any case, these red flags define traders’ choices. They are essential knowledge for those starting their journey in the financial markets or seeking an opportunity to engage with a new broker.

As a trusted broker focusing on building long-term, mutually beneficial client relations, Octa regularly researches traders’ behaviours. Here’s what traders think about brokers’ red flags.

Realistic expectations

First and foremost, Octa’s survey revealed a strong interest in brokers’ promises. It turns out traders are highly unappreciative of murky, evasive, and overly optimistic messages. This kind of false assurance and misleading self-positioning on the part of a broker can turn them off even before their trading journey begins.

When asked about major red flags in brokers’ advertising and positioning, South African and Malaysian traders indicated the most concern about companies that promise easy and unrealistic gains: 62% and 60%, respectively. 36% of Indonesian traders also said this type of misrepresentation was enough to scare them off.

Guaranteed profits declared by the broker are also a major red flag for traders in various regions. This is especially true about South Africa, where 40% of survey participants said they wouldn’t engage with a broker promising bulletproof positive outcomes.

Chart manipulations: a universal red flag

Unsurprisingly, more than half of the respondents in all countries indicated that trading chart manipulations like creating artificial gaps or manipulating candlesticks would be a major concern and would most probably lead to saying goodbye to a broker, regardless of other factors.

There is almost no discrepancy between different survey countries regarding this red flag: between 54% and 61% of traders stay away from brokers that allow such malpractices.

As a regulated and trusted broker, Octa works with independent, third-party liquidity providers to offer its clients non-distorted market prices. Octa also provides access to historical chart data so that traders can verify that the broker’s prices align with actual market conditions and that there were no chart manipulations or price slippages at any given time.

Fast withdrawals as a recognised sign of reliability

A surprisingly high percentage of participants said they had encountered serious fund withdrawal issues in their trading careers. As many as 27% of respondents in South Africa indicated they had had this problem at some point in their trading journey.

21% of Indonesian and 19% of Malaysian traders also had insoluble problems with the cash withdrawal process when engaging with various financial brokers. Nigerian traders were less exposed to this negative side of the trading experience, with only 14% reporting unsolved withdrawal issues.

Octa recommends testing a broker first-hand and forming your own opinion instead of mindlessly believing optimistic promises. Among other advantages, the broker offers a fast and efficient withdrawal procedure that can easily be tested by any trader who engages with Octa, regardless of the country.

High fees can be a deal-breaker

When asked what broker’s flaw is most likely to stop them from becoming the broker’s client, most survey participants highlighted the following two main reasons:

high spreads and hidden trading commissions (from 29% in South Africa to 39% in Indonesia)

slow, non-transparent, or unfavourable cash withdrawal procedures and rules (from 13% to 29%, depending on the country).

These results show that traders highly value full transparency and fair trading conditions in addition to fast and efficient withdrawals. Indeed, when it comes to intraday trading, high spreads or hidden fees can turn a profitable trading session into a losing one. Such an outcome can come as a shock to a trader if the real-life commissions and fees differ from those indicated by a broker in terms and conditions.

Wrong moves

The Octa’s survey was not limited to brokers’ red flags and made a foray into traders’ self-reflection. When asked what trading mistakes led them to significant losses, survey participants indicated the following reasons as the most prevalent:

trading when affected by strong emotions

forgetting about management tools

placing orders intuitively, without any specific strategy in mind

executing strategies without trying them on the demo account first.

Other reasons for making bad trading decisions include trading when feeling fatigued. Overall, it is safe to say that emotional behaviours are among the most dangerous negative factors affecting traders’ performance.

Conclusion

The research established that Indonesian, Malaysian, South African, and Nigerian traders prefer to work with brokers that provide a sense of security and transparency. They look for clear, predictable, and honest procedures that avoid hidden fees or complex withdrawal conditions, which can help establish long-term relationships with brokers based on mutual respect and clarity.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision.

