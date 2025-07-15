A former Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has refunded N220 million and a duplex linked to him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following the Commission’s investigation into advanced fee fraud involving the former public official.

This was disclosed in the EFCC’s ex parte “non-conviction” originating motion marked FHC/ABJ/177/2024, slated for mention before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday.

According to the motion filed by EFCC lawyer E. Iheanacho SAN, the Commission sought an interim order against several monies in bank accounts linked to the ex-AGF, including:

Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited (N12,526,206.55)

Turge Global Investment Limited (N4,102,570.25)

Laptev Bridge Limited (N682,904.36)

Arafura Transnational Afro Ltd (N51,279,067.53)

EFCC Recovery Account (N220,000,000.00 refunded by Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku)

EFCC Motion

Iheanacho urged the court to approve an interim forfeiture of the funds, forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the property and funds described in Schedules 1 and 2 below, which, according to him, are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“An order of this Honourable Court directing the publication in any national newspaper of the interim order under relief 1 above for person(s) in whose possession the property and funds sought to be forfeited are found, or anyone interested in the property and funds sought to be forfeited, to appear before this Honourable Court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the properties mentioned in relief 1 herein should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the EFCC also prayed in its motion.

As deposed by the Commission in its affidavit, EFCC official Chinelo Okpara was assigned to investigate intelligence involving alleged fraudulent diversion of Internal Security operation funds released to the Ministry of Defence for utilization by the Nigerian Armed Forces, in which the Respondent (Nwabuoku) featured prominently.

According to the officer, some of the cash withdrawn from four companies linked to the fraud was deposited into the M Davi Company Enterprises bank account and was subsequently utilized for the benefit of the then Director of Finance and Accounts of the Ministry of Defence, Mr. Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku (the Respondent).

The official added that a total sum of N355,000,000.00 was lodged by different individuals, including Mr. Joseph Gideon, into M Davi Company Enterprises between 4th November 2019 and 5th September 2020 for the benefit of the Respondent.

The official further claimed that the Respondent admitted to the EFCC, via his extrajudicial statement, ownership of the funds.

“The Respondent utilized the sum of N64,000,000.00 (Sixty-Four Million Naira) only to purchase a five-bedroom (standalone) duplex at Number 20, City Gate Estate, Kukwaba, Abuja,” the Commission added.

The EFCC further alleged that the Respondent invested the sum of N160,000,000.00 from the N355,000,000.00 in buying securities and investments.

“The Respondent refunded the sum of N220,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Twenty Million Naira) into the Applicant’s Recovery Account 0020089341028 on 9th February 2022 and also voluntarily relinquished the property named Number 20, City Gate Estate, Kukwaba, Abuja to the Applicant alongside the house keys,” the Commission stated.

Citing the grounds for the ex parte application, Iheanacho argued that the Court has statutory powers under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, to grant the reliefs sought.

He stressed that while the ex parte motion is a non-conviction-based asset forfeiture proceeding, the property and funds sought to be attached and forfeited are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Nairametrics gathered that the court did not sit on the matter (though it was scheduled for mention today) as it was adjourned to October 22, 2025.

What you should know

Nairametrics also reports that the EFCC is separately prosecuting Nwabuoku on a nine-count amended criminal charge before Justice James Omotosho of the same court, bordering on money laundering to the tune of N868,465,000.

He had pleaded not guilty, and the criminal case is still pending.

Nairametrics reports that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 22, 2022, approved the appointment of Mr. Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku as acting AGF, to oversee the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

The development was pending the outcome of the EFCC investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris.

The EFCC later arraigned Nwabuoku for fraud.