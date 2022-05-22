President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to oversee the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

This was disclosed by one of the media aides of the President, Tolu Ogunlesi, via a statement issued via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to Ogunlesi, Nwabuoku is expected to oversee the office of the OAGF pending the outcome of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris.

What FG is saying about new appointment

He stated, “FG has approved the appointment of Mr. Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to oversee the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), pending the outcome of the @officialEFCC investigation of the suspended AGF.

“Mr. Anamekwe was born in 1962 to the family of Mr. Robert O. Anamekwe in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State. He is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN), & member of Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

“He was Director (Finance & Accounts), Ministry of Defence, HQ, Abuja from May 2019 to March 2021. He is currently the Director, Inspectorate Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and is presently overseeing the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.”

JUST IN: @NigeriaGov has approved the appointment of Mr. Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to oversee the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), pending the outcome of the @officialEFCC investigation of the suspended AGF. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) May 22, 2022

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that some properties across London, Dubai, Lagos and Abuja have been allegedly linked to the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over N80 billion fraud.

This was disclosed by a source in the anti-graft agency, who preferred anonymity, on Thursday.

According to the source, the missing fund is actually more than N80 billion, as the agency only quoted the figure based on its current findings.

What the source is saying about the findings

He said, “Though we are currently investigating the whole issue but it is certain that the said fraud is worth more than N80 billion.

“It is true that some properties in London, Dubai, Lagos and Abuja are linked to the Accountant-General and I believe more revelations would soon be made soon. He used proxies to buy some of these properties and we will be engaging the proxies shortly, as we will not leave any stone untouched.”