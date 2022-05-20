Properties across London, Dubai, Lagos and Abuja have been allegedly linked to the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over N80 billion fraud.

This was disclosed by a source in the anti-graft agency, who preferred anonymity, on Thursday.

According to the source, the missing fund is actually more than N80 billion, as the agency only quoted the figure based on its current findings.

What the source is saying about the findings

He said, “Though we are currently investigating the whole issue but it is certain that the said fraud is worth more than N80 billion.

“It is true that some properties in London, Dubai, Lagos and Abuja are linked to the Accountant-General and I believe more revelations would soon be made soon. He used proxies to buy some of these properties and we will be engaging the proxies shortly, as we will not leave any stone untouched.”

In case you missed it

Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with the diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion (Eighty Billion Naira) only.

The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

The EFCC said Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

On Wednesday, May 18, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, suspended indefinitely the embattled Accountant General of the Federation.

What you should know

President Muhammed Buhari appointed Mr Idris as Accountant-General of the Federation on June 25, 2015.

Mr Idris was reappointed by President Buhari for a second four-year term in June 2019, amid criticisms from labour groups who said the accountant-general should retire after turning 60.

Mr Idris, a native of Kano State, North-west Nigeria, was born on November 25, 1960, and was until his appointment in 2015 the Director of Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Idris is a chartered accountant with over two decades of work experience. A Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and Fellow, Association of Financial Analysts of Nigeria.

He is a member of other professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, the Certified Institute of Cost Management of Nigeria, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.