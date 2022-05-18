The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has suspended indefinitely the embattled Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

This is coming barely 2 days after Idris was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

The suspension, which is to take effect from May 18, 2022, is to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations against him in line with Public Service rules.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on his official Twitter account on May 18.

Ogunlesi in his tweet post said, ‘’The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has suspended the Accountant General of the Federation, to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations against him, in line with Public Service rules. Suspension takes effect May 18, 2022.’’

According to media reports, Ahmed in the letter dated May 18, 2022, said that the suspension is without pay and is to allow for proper and enhanced.

The presidential aide said that he is not expected to come to the office or contact any official in his except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

JUST IN: Minister of @FinMinNigeria, @ZShamsuna, has suspended the Accountant-General of the Federation, "to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations" against him, in line with Public Service Rules. Suspension takes effect May 18, 2022.

Recall that 2 days ago, the EFCC announced the arrest of the Accountant General of the Federation. Mr Ahmed Idris over alleged N80 billion fraud.

The anti-graft agency said that Idris’ arrest is in connection with the diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

The EFCC said Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.