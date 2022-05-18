In 2009, Barack Obama bagged the Nobel Peace Prize for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples”. This award was given to him not because of what he had achieved but for the projection of what he could achieve.

To understand the future of a dynamic company, you would need to measure their past glory, the present achievements and the expected trajectory of their future accomplishments. This is why Business Day has recognized Sujimoto Group as a leader in the real estate industry, not only because of what it has achieved in the past but as a result of its numerous audacious multi-billion dollar goals it has set for itself for the next 10 years. Sujimoto Group, alongside industry giants; Septlat Energy Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, FBN Holding Plc and MTN Nigerian Communications Plc., were part of the winners at the 8th edition of the Nigerian Investor Value Awards – NIVA 2022.

As a world class real estate brand that is constantly changing the narrative of luxury living in Africa, Sujimoto Constructions Ltd was the only Luxury Real Estate brand recognized as the prestigious recipient of the Next Bulls Award – one that recognizes private companies that have built strong national brands, established strong market share and set a reputation for world class standards and processes.

Speaking about the award, the Group Managing Director Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele said;

“When we started this company, we had only 1 staff, today we have over 500 active staff. Many thought we couldn’t even build a kitchen, now, we are building 15-storey buildings, currently planning the development of a 44-storey Twin Towers. These are only possible because the fundamental philosophy of what is deeply rooted in the Sjimoto brand is the D.I.E philosophy – Diligence, Integrity, Excellence. The diligence of going the extra mile, the Integrity of being a man of your word and doing what we say we will do and the Excellence of providing quality products that ensures we leave our clients better than we met them.

Speaking about Sujimoto’s New Project, Mr. Ogundele said:

Our results speak for us. Report cards don´t deceive, rather, they are key indicators of performance; reminding us of what we have done right, where we are now, and what we can do better.

He went further to emphasize, “Innovation must be the foundation of our projects, and diligence should be embedded in our DNA. More than ever, I appreciate those lessons from my past, as they have given me an edge in the world of business, amongst local and international competitors, reminding me that right from the stages of planning and architectural design, mediocrity isn´t an option; and if we want to be top 3 in Africa and top 10 in the world, we need to review our internal structure, create a competitive advantage, also be prudent in our OPEX and CAPEX as well as creating a decentralised corporate governance system.”

Sijibomi Ogundele, the undisputed Luxury real estate maestro is the developer of the iconic LucreziaBySujimoto tower in Banana, the much-talked about LeonardoBySujimoto – a 25-storey waterfront high-rise, and the powerful initiative – Sujimoto Twin Towers – a luxurious but affordable housing scheme where with as little as $380,000 anyone can experience a piece of the luxury Sujimoto Group offers. Ogundele is obviously becoming a force to be reckoned with in his generation and this young entrepreneur who emerged from Agege to become the youngest Billionaire in Nigeria, is not resting on his laurels.

With over $400 million dollars in company valuation, followed by the company’s diversification into other retail businesses; the tenacity, passion and unwavering vision of the Group Managing Director, has positioned Ogundele as the entrepreneur to look out for in 2022.

Thanks to BusinessDay Newspaper for such an excellent and highly competitive event. This award has ignited in us a fire to remind us that the starting point for customer satisfaction is value creation and we promise to never stop until we change the narrative of luxury living in the whole of Africa.