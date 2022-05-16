The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Nigeria’s Accountant General of the Federation. Mr Ahmed Idris over alleged N80 billion fraud.

The anti-graft body disclosed this on its Twitter page displaying a picture of the AGF.

It tweeted, “Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion (Eighty Billion Naira) only.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.”

The EFCC said Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

