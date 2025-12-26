United States President Donald Trump has announced he authorized a “powerful and deadly strike” against an ISIS terrorist base in Northwest Nigeria.

The announcement was made via his Truth Social account, where he stated that the U.S. Department of War executed “numerous perfect strikes” targeting the extremists.

The post, published shortly after midnight on Boxing Day, came as many Nigerians retired after Christmas celebrations. It also follows a terrorist bombing earlier in the day at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, prompting calls for increased vigilance by the Nigerian Army.

What Trump is saying

According to his Truth Social post, Trump said the strike was executed “as only the United States is capable of doing,” and vowed the country would not allow “Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper,” adding a holiday greeting, “MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists.”

In his post, Trump declared:

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries! I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.” – President Donald Trump

As of press time, Nigerian government officials had not issued a formal response to the U.S. military action. However, the US Secretary of the Department of War, Pete Hegseth, thanked the Nigerian government for support, suggesting the government may have been aware.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The@DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come…Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. Merry Christmas!” – he tweeted

What you should know

This latest strike follows repeated warnings from President Trump over alleged religiously motivated violence in Nigeria.

In November, Trump publicly threatened military intervention and directed the U.S. Department of Defense to prepare for potential action in Nigeria.

He also accused the Nigerian government of failing to curb “mass slaughter” of Christians, threatening to withdraw all aid and assistance unless immediate steps were taken.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”, defending Nigeria’s constitutional guarantees for religious freedom and the government’s efforts to protect all faiths.

The U.S. Congress has also weighed in. Representative Barry Moore stated last month that Trump and lawmakers from both parties were “united and serious” about addressing Christian-targeted violence in Nigeria.

His remarks came after a high-level meeting in Washington, D.C., between U.S. lawmakers and a Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high following a deadly explosion at a mosque in Maiduguri’s Gamboru Market on Christmas Day. The Nigerian Army has since issued security alerts, urging increased protection of churches during the festive period.

Why this matters

Trump’s statement and the U.S. strike represent a dramatic shift in foreign military engagement in Nigeria’s internal security crisis, especially on religious grounds.

The move raises questions about sovereignty, bilateral cooperation, and the role of global powers in Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

While the U.S. claims the strikes are in defense of persecuted Christians, Nigerian authorities maintain that the violence affects citizens of all faiths and is driven by complex regional, ethnic, and socio-economic factors — not just religious intolerance.

This is a developing story, and Nairametrics will continue to monitor and update as more official responses and verified military details emerge.