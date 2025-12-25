Vice President Kashim Shettima has condemned the bomb attack at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, that claimed about five lives and left several others injured on the eve of Christmas.

He described the incident as a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.

The condemnation was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications.

Shettima assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is taking immediate steps to apprehend those responsible and strengthen security in the region.

What the Presidency is saying

The Vice President emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an immediate intensification of security operations in Borno State.

He noted that additional tactical teams have been deployed to the area to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

Shettima stressed that the Federal Government would not tolerate any attempt to undermine national peace and security. He extended condolences to the Government of Borno State, residents, and families who lost loved ones, assuring that those responsible would face the full weight of the law.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation. Our security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice immediately,” VP Shettima said.

He added, “We sympathize with the Government of Borno State, residents, and families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. The Federal Government is confident that those responsible for this despicable act of terrorism will face the full weight of the law.”

The Vice President expressed confidence that the current security framework would not only apprehend the perpetrators but also unravel the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

He also noted that the Federal Government is working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to protect vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North East and other regions.

Backstory

At least five people were killed when a bomb exploded inside a crowded mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on the eve of Christmas. Around 35 others were reported injured in the blast, which occurred during evening prayers.

Unverified footage circulating on social media shows scenes of chaos, with people moving through the dusty market area in the aftermath of the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility, but armed terror groups in the region have previously targeted mosques and other crowded locations using suicide attacks and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Maiduguri has long been a focal point of the insurgency led by Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Since 2009, the groups have carried out campaigns in Borno State with the aim of establishing an Islamic caliphate.

What you should know

In recent months, Nigeria has experienced a rise in insecurity across several states, including the kidnapping of students, armed robberies, and attacks on communities in the North and Central regions.

These incidents have heightened public concern and highlighted the ongoing threat posed by criminal and extremist groups.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a national security emergency, ordering intensified operations by the Armed Forces, Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The measures included redeploying officers from VIP duties to frontline operations, recruiting additional personnel, and deploying trained forest guards to counter armed groups in volatile areas.

Nigeria’s security challenges have also attracted international attention. In November 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” a move President Tinubu rejected, calling it inconsistent with the nation’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Following the designation and its rejection, the United States and Nigeria agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate a new phase of defense and security cooperation, after high-level engagements between both countries in Washington, D.C.