U.S. President Donald Trump has officially designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing reports of widespread attacks on Christian communities that, he says, amount to a mass slaughter.

The designation signals heightened U.S. attention and action regarding religious freedom violations in the country.

Trump’s position was shared in a social media post on the official X account of the White House on Friday, where he described Christianity in Nigeria as facing an “existential threat.”

He said thousands of Christians had been killed in attacks attributed to radical Islamist groups.

The President instructed Congressman Riley Moore, alongside Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to investigate the killings and report back to him.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it,” Trump’s post read in part.

It added, “I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries.”

The U.S. President emphasized that the killings, reported to account for 3,100 of the 4,476 Christian deaths recorded worldwide, required an immediate U.S. response. Trump said that beyond declarations, the U.S. government must take tangible steps to prevent further attacks and support persecuted religious groups.

Trump’s statement comes amid reports of violent clashes across several parts of Nigeria, with some rural Christian communities in the Middle Belt and northern regions reportedly targeted by Islamist extremists and armed militias.

Senator Marco Rubio, a U.S. lawmaker, described the situation as “tragic and unacceptable,” adding that the United States “stands ready, willing, and able to act.”

While Nigeria’s government rejects claims of targeted Christian persecution, it continues to face rising insecurity driven by terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts. Trump’s call for a congressional review could renew U.S. diplomatic focus on Nigeria’s human rights record and engagement with West Africa’s largest democracy.

The U.S. House Appropriations leaders praised the President’s action, describing Nigeria as “the most dangerous nation on Earth to follow Christ” and emphasizing that religious persecution will not be tolerated.

According to information published on the House Appropriations Committee website on Friday (https://appropriations.house.gov/), the Committee is advancing plans in the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process to increase support for international religious freedom programs, strengthen oversight, and require the Department of State to justify any failure to act on recommendations from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The legislation also continues funding for programs supporting communities in Nigeria affected by extremist violence. The Committee said that Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern underscores the urgency of addressing this human rights crisis and signals bipartisan support for defending religious freedom worldwide.