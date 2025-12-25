The Nigerian Army has called for extra vigilance at churches following a bomb blast at a mosque located within Gamboru Market in Maiduguri.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI.

The official disclosed that the explosion, which occurred at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2025, at a mosque within Gamboru Market while Muslim faithful were observing evening prayers, is linked to a suspected Boko Haram operative.

What the Army is saying

According to the statement, “Preliminary findings indicate that the incident was caused by a suspected Boko Haram terrorist (BHT) suicide bomber, who detonated an improvised explosive device, killing himself and two civilians at the scene.”

Troops, in conjunction with other sister security and law enforcement agencies, the Borno State Government, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), were said to have responded to the incident by securing and cordoning off the affected area to prevent further harm and ensure public safety.

The official confirmed that casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital and the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for prompt medical attention, while two persons were initially confirmed dead.

“A total of 32 civilians sustained varying degrees of injuries. Regrettably, two of the injured civilians were later confirmed dead at the hospital, while two others are currently in critical condition.

“The remaining injured persons are stable and receiving appropriate medical care,” the statement partly read.

The Army warned against gathering in crowded places and called for heightened vigilance across religious centres, particularly churches.

“It is advised to avoid crowded places and maintain extra vigilance at religious centres, especially churches, during the yuletide period.

“Citizens are urged to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security post,” the official added.

The Army maintained that troops and other security agencies have intensified surveillance and security measures within Maiduguri and the surrounding areas following the incident.

Members of the public were advised to remain calm and security-conscious, especially during the yuletide season, while residents should be on the lookout for teenagers exhibiting suspicious behaviour.

The Army commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured the public of its continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

What you should know

The Army’s press release comes hours after Vice President Kashim Shettima condemned the bomb attack.

The Vice President described the incident as a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.

In recent months, Nigeria has experienced a rise in insecurity across several states, including the kidnapping of students, armed robberies, and attacks on communities in the North and Central regions.

These incidents have heightened public concern and highlighted the ongoing threat posed by criminal and extremist groups.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a national security emergency, ordering intensified operations by the Armed Forces, the Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The measures included redeploying officers from VIP duties to frontline operations, recruiting additional personnel, and deploying trained forest guards to counter armed groups in volatile areas.

The development resulted in the return of most of the abductees.