The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles has partnered with China’s You Jie Te Environment Technology Ltd to localise the production of key transport energy infrastructure in Nigeria.

The deal was sealed with an MoU signed during a five-day visit by a Pi-CNG delegation, led by Executive Chairman Ismaeel Ahmed, to YJT facilities in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China.

Pi-CNG said the partnership will boost local production and assembly of CNG and EV infrastructure to expand access to cleaner, affordable transport energy.

What they are saying

Ahmed said the MoU covers the local manufacturing and assembly of CNG dispensers, refuelling stations, and EV charging facilities, alongside the deployment of advanced digital technologies.

Under the agreement, YJT’s smart Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring solutions will be integrated into Nigeria’s CNG and EV ecosystem, complementing Pi-CNG’s National Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

This integration, he explained, will enable real-time monitoring of refuelling equipment, operational performance, regulatory compliance, and economic data across CNG and EV stations nationwide.

“This partnership is a significant step forward in ensuring that Nigerians benefit not only from cleaner and more affordable transport energy, but also from job creation, skills transfer, and improved service reliability.

“By localising manufacturing and deploying smart monitoring technologies, we are strengthening transparency, safety, and efficiency across the CNG and EV refuelling value chain ultimately delivering better outcomes for commuters, operators, and the broader economy,” he said.

The China engagement also included an inspection visit to the factory of Sichuan Witent Technology Co. Ltd, a manufacturer of CNG conversion kits.

According to Pi-CNG, discussions were held on potential investments in local assembly and full-scale manufacturing lines in Nigeria to meet rising demand for vehicle conversions and to deepen local content across the gas-to-transport value chain.

The initiative said the engagements reflect Pi-CNG’s strategy of leveraging international partnerships to drive technology transfer, domestic capacity building, and sustainable industrial growth within Nigeria’s alternative energy sector.

What this means

The agreement is expected to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transport fuels by reducing dependence on imported infrastructure, lowering costs, and creating jobs across the energy and manufacturing value chains.

By combining local production with smart monitoring systems, Pi-CNG aims to improve safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory oversight across CNG and EV refuelling networks nationwide.

The partnership also reinforces Nigeria’s broader push toward a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable transport energy system, while expanding access to affordable alternative fuels for commuters and transport operators.

YJT is a leading Chinese infrastructure and IoT solutions provider operating within the downstream oil and gas sector.

What you should know

Earlier this year, PCNGi, in partnership with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), announced the launch of a CNG-powered tricycle pilot program, advancing sustainable and affordable transportation solutions.

The initiative is part of a CNG-powered tricycle pilot program, aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s clean energy transition.