The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), in partnership with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has announced the launch of a CNG-powered tricycle pilot program, advancing sustainable and affordable transportation solutions.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement posted on Monday on the PCNGi’s official X (formerly Twitter) page.

The initiative is part of a CNG-powered tricycle pilot program, aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

“Today, our team at the Presidential CNG Initiative officially handed over two CNG-powered tricycles to Natomoras Transport Services as part of its youth empowerment program through sustainable transport solutions.

“This pilot initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), represents a strategic step in Nigeria’s clean energy transition,” the statement read in part.

According to the company, the project is part of PCNGi’s broader youth empowerment strategy, aimed at creating economic opportunities through innovative, eco-friendly transport solutions by introducing tricycles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to the company, the initiative seeks to reduce transportation costs, lower carbon emissions, and promote cleaner energy alternatives in Nigeria’s transport sector.

The initiative highlights a shared commitment to delivering affordable, environmentally friendly transportation while simultaneously addressing unemployment by providing young Nigerians with new income-generating opportunities.

The program aims to enhance mobility, reduce pollution, and stimulate local economic growth. They also reaffirmed their readiness to support similar projects that align with the government’s clean energy goals.

The CNG tricycle pilot program is expected to serve as a model for expansion, paving the way for wider adoption of compressed natural gas solutions in Nigeria’s transportation landscape.

What you should know

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a cleaner, more affordable alternative to petrol and diesel. It lowers transportation costs for vehicle owners, commercial operators, and commuters.

Nigeria’s CNG conversion capacity grew by over 2,500% in 2024, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) as reported by Nairametrics.

The expansion of CNG adoption is expected to reduce transportation costs, helping to cushion the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal.

In March, the Federal Government announced plans to set up CNG conversion centres and refueling stations in 20 federal tertiary institutions nationwide, increasing access to CNG.

CNG produces fewer harmful emissions, reducing air pollution and improving public health, especially in urban areas. It supports Nigeria’s energy transition strategy and aligns with global climate commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.