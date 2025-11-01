President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejected the designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ by the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, over alleged widespread killing of Christians, stating that the country has constitutional guarantees to protect citizen of all faiths.

President Tinubu insisted that the characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect national reality or take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion for all Nigerians.

This was made known in a statement issued by President Tinubu on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Tinubu stated his administration has always maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and will continue to address the various security challenges affecting Nigerians of all faiths and religions.

Nigeria opposes persecution

Tinubu affirmed that Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it, stating that religious freedom and tolerance have always been a major part of our collective identity.

The president, in his statement, said, ‘’Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

‘’The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

‘’Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

‘’Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

‘’Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.’’

What you should know

Recall that on Friday, President Trump had, in a post on X, officially designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing reports of widespread attacks on Christian communities and rising religious intolerance.

The designation signals heightened U.S. attention and action regarding religious freedom violations in the country.

He said thousands of Christians had been killed in attacks attributed to radical Islamist groups.

The President instructed Congressman Riley Moore, alongside Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to investigate the killings and report back to him.

The post from Trump reads, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it.

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other Countries.”

The statement from Trump is coming despite repeated pushback from the Federal Government denying such insinuations and faulting some US lawmakers for relying on what they described as “inaccurate and misleading data” to accuse Nigeria of carrying out a Christian genocide.