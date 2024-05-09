Story highlights

A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has been granted N100 million naira bail in fraud-related charges instituted against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bail was also granted to his daughter, Fatima, and son-in-law, Jalal Hamma, in like sum but they would be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service if they fail to fulfil the conditions outlined by the court.

They were arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court over fraudulent practices associated with the Nigeria Air debacle.

Sirika served under former President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Aviation.

The amended charges were read in open court to Sirika and his daughter, Fatima, son in-law, Jalal Hamma, by the court’s registrar.

But they pleaded not guilty.

Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, as a company, is listed as co-defendant.

Part of the charge reads,

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, between April, 2022 and March, 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon TIANAERO NIGERIA LIMITED whose alter ego, PROF. GABRIEL TILMANN is your Associate, by using your position to influence the award to them, the Consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up and extension of same for the sum of N1,326,731,470.97 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety seven kobo Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.” “That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, on or about 18 August, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego, FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAMMA are your daughter and son-in-law respectively, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act. 2000 and punishable under the same section.” “That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation and in such capacity as a public officer on or about 18 August, 2022. in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court entrusted with certain property to wit the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only). committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property by being dishonestly connected with the illegal award of contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport, to and for the benefit of AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego are FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAΜΜΑ, your daughter and son-in-law respectively and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 315 of the Penal Code Act. Cap. 532. Acts of the Federal Capital Territory and punishable under the same section.”

Planned trial and bail

After the plea was taken, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said he was interested in having the case heard expeditiously, adding “we are ready to get hearing date.”

Oyedepo also drew the court’s attention to the fact that the defendants were granted administrative bail by the EFCC but added they once failed to report to its office.

He urged the court to exercise his discretion in granting bail to the defendants but on stringent conditions that will ensure their attendance in court.

But Sirika’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms and self -recognizance.

He assured the court that his client will not jump bail.

Agabi said,

“We have prayed for grace for them not to run. “Here is a former minister and former senator. It is an illusion if a former minister cannot go on bail in his own recognizance.”

Agabi submitted that bail must be affordable because if the court imposes a fine that the defendant cannot pay, it becomes an illusion.

The legal team of the other defendants aligned with the submissions of Agabi, regarding bail.

Oyedepo suggested that sureties in the case should have landed property in Abuja and must be ordered to deposit a bond.

What the judge said

The judge said in the exercise of the powers of court, bail is granted to each of the defendants in the sum of N100 million each.

He said they must provide two sureties in FCT who must have properties in Abuja and must provide Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) as proof.

The judge held that the first and second defendants shall not travel out of the country without express permission of the court.

The judge also held that in the event the defendants cannot fulfill the bail terms, they should be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service.

“Matter adjourned to 10th,11th, 20th day of June for trial,” the judge said.

Backstory

Three months ago, the EFCC had said its operatives arrested Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of Hadi Sirika, over an alleged contract fraud in the aviation ministry.

Abubakar was picked up by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, following an investigation in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

During his tenure as minister, Sirika faced allegations including conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering totaling N8,069,176,864.

The commission had revealed that the funds in dispute related to four aviation contracts awarded by the former minister to a company called Engirios Nigeria Limited, which is owned by his younger brother.

The EFCC is empowered by law to track financial crimes.

Every accused person remains innocent until found guilty by a competent court.

Sirika served as aviation minister from 22 August 2019 to 29 May 2023.