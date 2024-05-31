The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have announced a nationwide strike set to commence on Monday, June 3rd, 2024.

This announcement comes following the tripartite committee’s failure to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage for workers.

The organized labour leaders noted that the decision comes after a previous demand for the Federal Government to finalize all negotiations regarding a new minimum wage by the end of May has expired.

In addition, unions are protesting against recent hikes in electricity tariffs, which they argue place an undue burden on workers and consumers across the country.

“In light of this persistent inaction, we, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), hereby issue a notice of commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike to the Federal Government.

“We reiterate that since the National Minimum Wage negotiation exercise has not been concluded and the agreed wage passed into law; the hike in electricity tariff has not been reversed and the categorization of consumers into Bands has not stopped as demanded; Nigerian workers are compelled by these failures to embark on an indefinite nationwide industrial action beginning on Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024 to press home our demands,” a spokesperson of the union, Usifo, said in a statement.

The organised labour had once pulled out of the negotiation and rejected two Federal Government offers, the latest being N60,000.

More details later…