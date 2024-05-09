Story highlights

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has indicted a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in an alleged contract fraud involving his daughter and in-law as well as fraudulent practices associated with the Nigeria Air debacle.

The indictment is captured in the charges instituted against the ex-aviation minister by the EFCC.

On April 30, the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed to Nairametrics about the anti-graft agency’s plans to prosecute the former minister.

“He (Sirika) is going to be charged to court, but it may not be able to be either now or…but definitely, he is going to be sued. He may be arraigned very very soon. That is the information I’ve got,” he said.

Sirika served under former President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Aviation.

A reliable source had said the arrest is also linked to the botched Nigeria Air.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had cancelled the Nigeria Air deal on August 31, 2023.

He had revealed on January 31, 2024, that “the whole composition and totality of the deal is merely Ethiopian Air flying the Nigerian flag,” admitting that the EFCC was investigating the whole deal.

EFCC Charges

Based on the report by Channels Television, Sirika was accused of diverting public funds into the accounts and companies tied to his daughter, Fatima; son in-law, Jalal Hamma; and associates.

The trio will most likely be arraigned before an FCT High Court today alongside Al-Duraq Investment Ltd.

The charge read,

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, between April, 2022 and March, 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon TIANAERO NIGERIA LIMITED whose alter ego, PROF. GABRIEL TILMANN is your Associate, by using your position to influence the award to them, the Consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up and extension of same for the sum of N1,326,731,470.97 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety seven kobo Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.” “That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, on or about 18 August, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego, FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAMMA are your daughter and son-in-law respectively, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act. 2000 and punishable under the same section. “That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation and in such capacity as a public officer on or about 18 August, 2022. in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court entrusted with certain property to wit the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only). committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property by being dishonestly connected with the illegal award of contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport, to and for the benefit of AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego are FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAΜΜΑ, your daughter and son-in-law respectively and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 315 of the Penal Code Act. Cap. 532. Acts of the Federal Capital Territory and punishable under the same section.” “That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation. FATIMA HADI SIRIKA while being a public servant and an employee of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. and JALAL SULE HAMMA while being a public servant and an employee of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on or about 18 August, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly hold indirectly private interests in the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only) awarded to AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego are FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAMMA, which contract was awarded on account of public service and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.” “That you FATIMA HADI SIRIKA, JALAL SULE HAMMA and AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD. between 2022 and 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had possession of an aggregate sum of N1,310,142,051.16 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Ten Million, One Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, Fifty-one, Naira, Sixteen kobo Only) which sum you knew indirectly represented the proceeds of criminal conducts of HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA who was the Minister of Aviation at the time (to wit use of office or position for gratification in respect of the said amount), and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same section.” “That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation and in such capacity as a public officer between April, 2022 and March, 2023, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court entrusted with certain property to wit, the sum of N1,326,731,470.97 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety seven kobo Only), committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property by being dishonestly connected with the illegal award of the Consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up and extension of same, to and for the benefit of TIANAERO NIGERIA LIMITED whose alter ego is PROF. GABRIEL TILMANN, your Associate and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532. Acts of the Federal Capital Territory and punishable under the same section.”

Backstory

Three months ago, the EFCC had said its operatives arrested Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of Hadi Sirika, over an alleged contract fraud in the aviation ministry.

Abubakar was picked up by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, following an investigation in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

During his tenure as minister, Sirika faced allegations including conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering totaling N8,069,176,864.

The commission had revealed that the funds in dispute related to four aviation contracts awarded by the former minister to a company called Engirios Nigeria Limited, which is owned by his younger brother.

The EFCC is empowered by law to track financial crimes.

Every accused person remains innocent until found guilty by a competent court.

Sirika served as Aviation Minister from 22 August 2019 to 29 May 2023.