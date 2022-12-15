The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that it has recovered the sum of N30 billion from the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.

The recovered amount is part of the N109 billion alleged to have been fraudulently siphoned by the former AGF.

This was made known by the Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, while appearing at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Highlights of achievements

While giving a highlight of achievements by the EFCC from January 2022 to date, Bawa said that other recoveries made include N134.33 billion $121.77 million, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration is serious about its anti-corruption programme.

The EFCC boss announced that the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles will be followed by the disposal of over 150 forfeited houses to interested buyers across 15 locations in the country.

The EFCC insisted on the independence of the commission, noting that high-profile individuals and government agencies across the board have been subject to the investigation including the EFCC, which is evidence of the government’s successful anti-corruption drive.

In case you missed it

Recall that the Accountant General of the Federation was first arrested by the EFCC on May 16, 2022, over the alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

Idris was arrested after he failed to honour invitations by the commission to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent acts.

He was subsequently suspended from office by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

EFCC accused Idris of diverting those funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates, adding that they were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Idris was on July 22, 2022, arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

Ahmed Idris in August approached the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a plea bargain.