SheStarts Africa‘s female founder programme is set up to develop female founders or co-founders of a business based in Africa.

The programme will benefit founders who want their businesses to reach the next stage by achieving substantial growth

It will also assist female founders in fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, acquiring the necessary skills, comprehending the market, expanding their reach, and making an investor pitch.

The programme’s goal is to provide comprehensive support for African female founders as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. It does this by utilizing lean and agile methodologies, emphasizing the use of experiments to speed up growth, and providing a safe environment for failure and learning within three months.

Online portals available to participants

Female founder portal

Here participants will get access to the timeline, sessions, and resources

Intrapreneurship

This portal mostly related to innovation, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship, will allow businesses to subscribe to training and mentorship sessions for a group of their female employees.

Community Portal

This portal will allow community members to interact with each other, write articles, ask for support, or request calls with our community experts.

Freemium portal

This portal houses all resources, opportunities, and videos free and available for all.

Target audience

The targets are female founders of startups or SMEs based in the continent of Africa who:

Age range: Are aged between 25-40 because globally, younger women (ages 25-44) had the highest entrepreneurial participation rates.

Degree: No pacific background but at least 3 years of university.

Activity: Operate in the African continent in any industry.

Market share: Founders who must have made an initial revenue with their product/service that is already on the market.

Level of growth: Founders who experience inadequate cash flows that do not fit the level of growth and forecasted revenues. Therefore, requires more tools and resources to upgrade human capital capacities to tackle recent market challenges and upgrade the entity’s positioning.

Requires Founders: This is for founders who are not able to manage and lead the entity and/or the management team of the startup lacks some skills and would like to outsource part of the work.

You may apply here.