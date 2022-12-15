MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company, has projected a reduction in the cost of 5G smartphones in Nigeria and other African countries in the next few years as new technologies are being introduced.

According to the company, continuous improvements in chip technology have made it easier and faster for mobile manufacturers to churn out new phones.

The Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa, Rami Osman, said the costs of 5G smartphones are now close to that of 4G because the manufacturers do not need to spend much on research and development as they leverage readily available chips.

Factors driving up cost: Osman explained why the cost of smartphones is high in Nigeria, noting that the cost is influenced by some factors. Osman said:

“So, there are things that increase the price, like logistics; the cost of aviation, the cost of shipping, different types of taxes, and how easy it is for the OEMs to get their money out of the country because there are restrictions on USD transactions and sometimes there’s an overhead on this.”

Costs set to reduce: He further noted that the introduction of new flagship processors to the market will help to deliver better and more affordable 5G smartphones.

“The NextGen 5G smartphones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset technology will be a game-changer for smartphone users in Nigeria. This chip marks a turning point for MediaTek by demonstrating our rise to the exceptional with a genuine 5G smartphone chip. This chip indicates a new stage in innovation for MediaTek and the Dimensity family,” he said.