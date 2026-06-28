EKEDP loses national grid supply, triggers power challenges across Lagos network

The Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced a loss of power supply from the national grid, which is currently affecting electricity supply across its network.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced a loss of power supply from the national grid, which is currently affecting electricity supply across its network.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by EKEDP on Sunday, June 28, 2026, and can be seen on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

EKEDC, which said that the power supply loss from the national grid occurred on Sunday afternoon, noted that it is a transmission-level incident outside their direct control.

What the company is saying

EKEDP, in the statement, said that they are investigating the cause of the problem and are in contact with the relevant authorities to confirm the full situation as well as the restoration timeline.

The statement reads, ‘’Dear valued customer, Please be informed that Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) lost supply from the national grid at 13.49 hrs today, Sunday, 28 June 2026. This is currently affecting electricity supply across our network.

‘’This is a transmission-level incident outside our direct control. We are actively investigating the cause and are in contact with the relevant authorities to establish the full situation and restoration timeline.

‘’We sincerely regret the inconvenience this is causing and assure you that our teams are working to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.’’

The energy form assured that further updates on the situation will be communicated as soon as confirmed information becomes available. They also thanked their customers for their patience and understanding.

What this means

System collapse of the national grid is not new to the Nigeria electricity sector.

There have been numerous cases of loss of power supply from the national grid to the various electricity distribution companies, including the EKEDP.

The areas covered by the energy firm include Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki and Ajah axis, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Bogije, and Elemoro, Lagos Osland, Orile Iganmu axis, Coker/Badagry Expressway zones, Ijora axis, Apapa, Mushin axis, Festac/Amuwo Odofin axis, Satellite Town/Ojo axis, Badagry/Agbara axis.

EKEDP is reported to receive about 11% to 15% of the electricity supplied to the national grid.

The loss of power from the national grid means that the EDEDP will experience a drop to zero megawatts of supply, forcing immediate total blackout across its network.

The DisCos do not generate power themselves and, as such, rely entirely on power generated by the power-generating companies, which are transmitted through the national grid.

This means that a loss of grid power completely disrupts electricity distribution and paralyses its primary revenue-generating operations.

What you should know

In a related development, the EKEDP had in March 2024, announced the collapse of the national grid, resulting in a total blackout nationwide.

The energy firm had in a statement to its customers, noted that it is curre collaborating with its partners to restore power across its area of operation.