Organised labour under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ogun State has commenced an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to remit pension deductions, implement the national minimum wage, and address other unresolved issues.

The action was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Ogun State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Demola Hameed-Benco, following a resolution reached at a statewide congress of civil service workers in Abeokuta, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement directed all civil and public servants to withdraw their services immediately, citing the government’s alleged non-compliance with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) established under the Ogun State Pension Reform Law of 2008, amended in 2013.

“Organised Labour in Ogun has declared an indefinite strike over the non-remittance of pension deductions and non-implementation of minimum wage by the state government, among others.

“This was contained in a statement by the NLC Chairman, Mr Demola Hameed-Benco, on Monday in Abeokuta. It said the decision was reached at the statewide congress held by state civil service workers and the organised labour,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Hameed-Benco as saying, “Arising from the resolution reached at the general parliament of Ogun state civil and public service workers, all members are directed to withdraw their services till further notice.

“The congress warns that any worker who disobeys the directive does so at their own risk; the union will not bear responsibility for such actions. “

The statement further urged the government to initiate dialogue without delay, warning that the strike would persist until all demands were fully addressed. It also reaffirmed the unions’ commitment to solidarity and pledged to keep workers informed of any further developments.

What you should know

Following the removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 and subsequent fiscal reforms by the current administration, the Federal Government entered into months of negotiations with labour unions over a new national minimum wage.

After prolonged discussions, both parties agreed on a new benchmark of N70,000.

In July 2024, the Nigerian Senate passed a bill to formalise the increase—raising the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000—and shortened the review cycle from five years to three years.

While states like Edo, Lagos, and a few others have started implementing the new wage, many others are yet to comply.

In response, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has pledged to intensify its campaign for full enforcement, warning that state governments and private sector employers who fail to implement the new wage will face organised resistance.