The All-Share Index began the trading week on a positive note, rising by 539.95 points to close at 126,689.54 on Monday, July 14, 2025.

This represents a 0.43% gain from the previous session’s close of 126,149.60, despite a slight dip in trading volume.

Total volume came in at 1.29 billion shares, down modestly from Friday’s 1.39 billion.

Nevertheless, market capitalization surged to N80.14 trillion across 39,431 deals, officially breaking the N80 trillion threshold.

Among the day’s top performers were NSLTECH and ABBEYBDS, both soaring 10% and 9.99% respectively.

On the other hand, TANTALIZER, CUTIX, RTBRISCOE, and CAVERTON led the losers’ chart, each shedding 10%.

ACCESSCORP and JAPAULGOLD topped the activity board as the most actively traded stocks by volume.

Market summary

Current ASI: 126,689.5

Previous ASI: 126,149.6

Day Change: +0.43%

Year-to-Date Performance: +23.09%

Volume Traded: 1.29 billion shares

Market Cap: N80.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NSLTECH: Up 10.00% to N1.10

ABBEYBDS: Up 9.99% to N7.60

IKEJAHOTEL: Up 9.95% to N22.10

MCNICHOLS: Up 9.92% to N4.32

TRIPPLEG: Up 9.78% to N3.93

Top 5 losers

TANTALIZER: Down 10.00% to N2.70

CUTIX: Down 10.00% to N4.14

RTBRISCOE: Down 10.00% to N3.96

CAVERTON: Down 10.00% to N7.20

NEIMETH: Down 9.95% to N8.24

Trading volume

Daily trading volume stood at 1.29 billion shares, a slight decrease from the 1.39 billion recorded in the previous session.

ACCESSCORP led the volume chart with a robust 138 million shares traded.

JAPAULGOLD followed with 93.37 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

AIICO came in third with 93.35 million shares, while UBA and JAIZBANK rounded out the top five with 68.7 million and 59.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

SEPLAT topped the value chart with trades worth N5.3 billion.

ACCESSCORP followed at N3.5 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N3.1 billion.

UBA recorded a solid N3.05 billion, with GTCO trailing at N1.9 billion.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

BUA CEMENT gained 5.32%, while DANGOTE CEMENT rallied 1.18%.

On the downside, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES declined 9.09%, and FIDELITY BANK dipped 0.94%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

UBA rallied 5.63%, ZENITH BANK gained 2.58%.

FIRSTHOLDCO rose 0.51%, while ACCESSCORP edged up 0.4%.

On the flip side, GTCO lost 0.27%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index continues its strong bullish trajectory, achieving the N80 trillion milestone by firming above the 126,000 level.

If investors do not view the market as overbought, sentiment may stay positive, setting the stage for further upside in the near term.