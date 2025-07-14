President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening sweeping tariffs and sanctions unless hostilities in Ukraine cease within 50 days.

At a press briefing on Monday, Trump announced plans for “very severe” secondary tariffs, potentially reaching 100%, targeting key Russian exports should the conflict remain unresolved.

“Putin is all talk,” Trump declared.

“We will no longer tolerate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and the destabilization of Europe. If peace isn’t reached in 50 days, Russia will face tariffs like never before.”

U.S. Arms Ukraine as NATO Allies Step In

As part of broader diplomatic and defense efforts, Trump pledged increased military aid to Ukraine, with NATO partners financing and coordinating the procurement and transfer of weapons to Kyiv. Standing beside Trump during the announcement, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised the decision.

“This move ensures Ukraine receives the defense capabilities it needs, and gives European allies the opportunity to fund peace and stability.”

Trump also stated that rising defense spending among NATO members would send a clear message to Moscow and promote long-term peace.

Economic Consequences: Tariffs on Fertilizers, Chemicals, and Nuclear Materials

The potential 100% tariffs would affect core Russian exports such as fertilizers, inorganic chemicals, and nuclear materials.

These goods, which previously accounted for a significant portion of Russia–U.S. trade, could become prohibitively expensive for American importers.

Prior to the war, bilateral trade between the two nations was valued at over $36 billion annually, but that figure has plummeted to less than 10% of pre-war levels.

Reason for the secondary sanctions

However, Trump acknowledged that unilateral tariffs alone may not significantly harm Russia’s economy, which was valued at $2.4 trillion in 2024.

That’s why the administration is preparing secondary sanctions, targeting third-party nations that continue purchasing Russian oil.

The White House clarified that these sanctions will focus primarily on NATO members who have yet to fully wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels.

What You Should Know

Analysts believe Russia continues to earn over $300 billion annually from oil and gas sales, with nearly one-third of that revenue coming from NATO allies.

Given that fossil fuels account for approximately a third of Russia’s state income and over 60% of its exports, experts believe the proposed tariffs could materially affect the Kremlin’s war financing.

Still, enforcement challenges remain, particularly given Russia’s history of evading global sanctions.