Nigeria’s foreign trade landscape recorded notable shifts in the second quarter of 2026, with China retaining its long-held position as the country’s largest trading partner, while regional trade within West Africa strengthened significantly, propelling ECOWAS into the third spot among Nigeria’s biggest trading partners. The ranking combines individual countries with the ECOWAS bloc.

Nigeria’s foreign trade landscape recorded notable shifts in the second quarter of 2026, with China retaining its long-held position as the country’s largest trading partner, while regional trade within West Africa strengthened significantly, propelling ECOWAS into the third spot among Nigeria’s biggest trading partners. The ranking combines individual countries with the ECOWAS bloc.

Nairametrics Research analysis of the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s total foreign trade with its top 10 trading partners reached N26.47 trillion, reflecting the country’s continued dependence on a mix of Asian manufacturing hubs, traditional Western markets, and regional African economies.

While China and India maintained their dominance, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy increased from the previous quarter, and trade with the United States and France declined sharply.

Notably, the United Kingdom returned to the top 10 during the quarter, while nearly all the countries present in the Q2 2026 ranking were also present in the same period a year earlier and in the previous quarter.

This change in trade flows is driven by crude oil exports, and manufactured imports.

Below is a breakdown of Nigeria’s top 10 foreign trade partners in Q2 2026.

10. Canada (America) – N849.25 billion

Canada ranked tenth among Nigeria’s largest foreign trade partners in Q2 2026, with total trade valued at N849.25 billion.

Nigeria exported goods worth N773.42 billion to Canada during the quarter, while imports from the country stood at N75.83 billion, resulting to a trade surplus of N697.59 billion.

The Q2 figure represents a modest 9.5% increase from the N775.40 billion recorded in Q1 2026. However, bilateral trade was 45.6% lower than the N1.56 trillion recorded in Q2 2025.

Although Canada remained among the top 10 partners, its overall trade value has weakened compared with a year earlier.

Canada ranked 10th in Q2 2026, down from ninth in Q1 and eighth in Q2 2025.

9. Italy (Europe) – N1.19 trillion

Nigeria’s trade with Italy rose to N1.19 trillion in Q2 2026, placing the European country ninth on the ranking.

Nigeria exported N951.81 billion to Italy while imports amounted to N235.88 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of N715.93 billion.

The Q2 figure represents a 16.9% increase quarter-on-quarter, from N1.02 trillion in Q1 2026. It was also 32.6% higher year-on-year, compared with N895.56 billion in Q2 2025.

Despite the stronger trade value, Italy slipped one position to 9th, compared with 8th in Q1 2026. It was not among Nigeria’s top 10 trading partners a year earlier.

8. United Kingdom (Europe) – N1.20 trillion

The United Kingdom returned to Nigeria’s top 10 trading partners in Q2 2026, with total trade reaching N1.20 trillion.

Nigeria’s exports to the UK stood at N832.90 billion, while imports amounted to N362.98 billion, leaving Nigeria with a trade surplus of N469.92 billion.

Trade with the UK almost doubled, increasing by 94.1% quarter-on-quarter from N616.27 billion in Q1 2026, while rising 24.7% year-on-year from N958.78 billion in Q2 2025.

The increase pushed the UK into 8th place in Q2 2026, after it failed to make the top 10 in Q1 2026, and ranked 9th in Q2 2025.

The UK recorded one of the largest quarter-on-quarter increases among Nigeria’s major trading partners during the period.

7. France (Europe) – N1.37 trillion

Trade between Nigeria and France fell to N1.37 trillion in Q2 2026.

Nigeria exported goods worth N1.16 trillion to France, while imports from France stood at N213.18 billion, resulting in trade surplus for Nigeria ofof approximately N946.07 billion.

However, France recorded one of the steepest declines among the top 10 partners. Total trade fell by 34.6% quarter-on-quarter, from N2.10 trillion in Q1 2026.

It was also 28.8% lower year-on-year, compared with N1.93 trillion in Q2 2025.

The decline caused France to slip to 7th position, compared with 6th in Q1 2026 and 7th in Q2 2025.

6. Spain (Europe) – N2.15 trillion

Spain ranked sixth with total trade of N2.15 trillion in Q2 2026.

Nigeria exported N1.98 trillion worth of goods to Spain and imported N169.97 billion, generating a sizable surplus of N1.81 trillion.

Total trade increased by 19.3% quarter-on-quarter, from N1.81 trillion in Q1 2026.

However, the performance was weaker compared with a year earlier, declining by 25.0% year-on-year, from N2.87 trillion in Q2 2025.

Spain consequently climbed to 6th place, up from 7th in Q1 2026, but ranked 4th-place in Q2 2025.

5. Netherlands (Europe) – N2.31 trillion

The Netherlands retained its position as Nigeria’s fifth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching N2.31 trillion.

Exports to the Netherlands reached N1.90 trillion, far exceeding imports of N409.81 billion, resulting in a surplus of N1.49 trillion.

Trade increased by 8.9% quarter-on-quarter, from N2.13 trillion in Q1 2026 and by 7.2% year-on-year, compared with N2.16 trillion in Q2 2025.

The Netherlands therefore maintained its 5th position, unchanged from both Q1 2026 and Q2 2025.

4. United States (America) – N2.74 trillion

The United States recorded total trade of N2.74 trillion with Nigeria in Q2 2026.

Imports from the US were valued at N1.01 trillion, while exports to the country stood at N1.73 trillion. Nigeria consequently recorded a trade surplus of N724.69 billion with the United States.

The Q2 figure, however, represented a significant reversal of 31.3% from the N3.98 trillion recorded in the previous quarter. It also declined by 22.2% year-on-year, compared with N3.52 trillion in Q2 2025.

The United States consequently ranked 4th position, from 2nd in Q1 2026, although it remained 2nd in Q2 2025.

3. ECOWAS (Africa) – N4.02 trillion

Trade with ECOWAS member countries surged to N4.02 trillion, placing it in third position among Nigeria’s largest trading partners in Q2 2026.

Nigeria exported goods worth N3.75 trillion to ECOWAS while importing only N269.06 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of N3.48 trillion.

The performance represents a remarkable 77.2% quarter-on-quarter increase, from N2.27 trillion in Q1 2026.

Compared with Q2 2025, when trade stood at N1.98 trillion, the latest figure was 103.3% higher, meaning trade with ECOWAS more than doubled year-on-year.

The surge pushed the bloc from 4th place in Q1 2026 to 3rd in Q2 2026. It was ranked 6th in Q2 2025.

2. India (Asia) – N4.21 trillion

India ranked Nigeria’s second-largest trading partner in Q2 2026, with total trade valued at N4.21 trillion.

Nigeria enjoys a sizable trade surplus with India, largely due to crude oil exports. Exports to India stood at N3.29 trillion, while imports were valued at N924.46 billion, creating a surplus of N2.37 trillion.

Trade between the two countries rose by 12.0% quarter-on-quarter, up from N3.76 trillion in Q1 2026, and increased by 20.4% year-on-year when compared with N3.50 trillion recorded in Q2 2025.

India remains one of the largest buyers of Nigerian crude oil and energy products, ranking 3rd position in both Q1 2026 and Q2 2025.

1. China (Asia) – N6.42 trillion

China once again topped Nigeria’s foreign trade partners in Q2 2026, with total trade rising to N6.42 trillion, accounting for the largest bilateral trade relationship recorded during the quarter.

China maintained its number one ranking from both Q1 2026 and Q2 2025.

The relationship remains heavily tilted towards imports, with Nigeria importing goods worth N5.92 trillion from China while exporting only N506.57 billion. This resulted in a trade deficit of N5.41 trillion, the largest deficit recorded by Nigeria among the top 10 trading relationships.

Total trade increased by 13.1% quarter-on-quarter, from N5.68 trillion in Q1 2026 and a 5.8% year-on-year, from N6.07 trillion in Q2 2025.

What you should know

The combined value of trade involving the top 10 partnering countries stood at approximately N26.47 trillion in Q2 2026, up from N24.13 trillion in Q1 2026 and N25.44 trillion in Q2 2025.

This represents a 9.7% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 4.0% increase year-on-year.

China alone accounted for N6.42 trillion of the trade involving the top 10 partners, while India and ECOWAS added another N8.23 trillion.

While trade with China, India and ECOWAS expanded, the United States and France recorded sizeable declines. Meanwhile, the UK and Italy gained ground, and Canada slipped down the ranking.

The strong performance of ECOWAS is particularly worth noting. With intra-regional trade more than doubling year-on-year, West Africa is becoming a more significant market for Nigerian goods, even as China continues to dominate the country’s overall trade relationship.