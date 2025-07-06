The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has debunked a fraudulent press release circulating across social media and messaging platforms, which falsely claims that a Computer-Based Test (CBT) shortlist for its recruitment exercise has been published and scheduled for July 2025.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, Abdullahi Maiwada, Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, described the document as “fraudulent and misleading,” stressing that it did not originate from the NCS.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, “The NCS wishes to categorically state that the said press release is fraudulent, misleading, and did not emanate from the Nigeria Customs Service. At no time did the Service issue any such announcement regarding a CBT slated to take place in July 2025.”

Maiwada explained that on close examination, the forged document displayed obvious errors, including formatting inconsistencies and an electronic signature that did not match the agency’s authentic format.

He also noted that the recruitment timeline referenced in the false statement was inconsistent with any legitimate Customs Service recruitment process.

Authentic recruitment information will be shared only through verified channels

Customs stated that while it understands the interest of many Nigerians in its ongoing recruitment process, it urges the public not to engage with, share, or act upon unverified content.

According to the statement, “Authentic information about NCS activities, including its ongoing recruitment exercises, will be published only on our official website, verified social media platforms, and recognised national newspapers.”

The statement noted that the Service is taking steps to trace the origin of the false information and will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable. When the Service is set to begin the next phase of the recruitment process, the public will be duly notified through appropriate channels, Maiwada stated.

“The NCS deeply appreciates the vigilance of concerned Nigerians. We reaffirm our commitment to protecting the public from misinformation, ensuring all our processes uphold the highest standards of transparency and integrity,” it stated further.

What you should know

In December 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service opened applications for recruitment of officers into various positions in its Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres.

This follows an announcement by the NCS that it had secured approval to recruit 3,927 officers in 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance trade facilitation and support the nation’s economic recovery.

The Customs, while announcing the recruitment exercise warned Nigerians to be wary of scammers who may want to use the exercise to scam them.