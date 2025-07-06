Passengers departing from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Benin paid some of the highest air ticket taxes and charges in Africa in 2024, placing West Africa at the top of the continent’s air travel cost rankings.

Sierra Leone ranked first for regional departures with charges at $294, and second for international at the same rate.

Gabon topped the international category with $297.7 and ranked second for regional at $260. Nigeria placed third in both categories, with passengers paying $180 each for international and regional departures.

These findings were detailed in the 2024 Taxes and Charges Study Review by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), based on data collected across 54 African countries in September 2024. The report showed that West Africa recorded the highest average levies on the continent — $109.5 for international departures and $97 for regional.

“In the top 10 most expensive countries in terms of ticket taxes, charges and fees, Gabon (USD 297.7) is the first, followed by Sierra Leone (USD 294.0) and Nigeria (USD 180.0).

“When considering African sub-regions, the Western African region is the most expensive, with an average amount of USD 109.5 taxes, charges, and fees paid for international departures (USD 96.5 in 2022. Central Africa is following, with USD 106.6 on average, an increase of USD 10 compared to 2022,” the report read in part.

It added, “In the top 10 most expensive countries in terms of ticket taxes, charges and fees, Sierra Leone (USD 294) is the first, followed by Gabon (USD 260) and Nigeria (USD 180).

“When considering African sub-regions, the Western African region is the most expensive, with an average amount of USD 97 taxes, charges, and fees paid for regional departures compared to USD 80.2 in 2022, which shows an increase by USD 16.8 in 2024. Central Africa is following, with USD 85.9 on average, an increase of USD 4 compared to 2022.”

The report, based on data collected in September 2024, analyzed the sum of taxes, fees, and charges added to air tickets and borne directly by passengers across 54 African countries. Countries like Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Benin were consistently among the top ten most expensive for both international and regional travel—further driving up West Africa’s regional average.

These costs far exceed the African average of $68 for international and $59.05 for regional departures. By comparison, passengers in Northern Africa paid just $25.27 on average for international travel, despite the region accounting for 35% of total continental air traffic.

More Insights

The AFRAA report drew attention to the mounting burden placed on African travelers. On average, passengers in Africa paid for 3.5 separate taxes and charges per international ticket, compared to 2.53 in Europe and 2.69 in the Middle East, where traffic volumes were significantly higher and costs lower.

The study also highlighted a major concern: widespread non-compliance with international standards on aviation taxation and cost recovery, as laid out by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

ICAO policies stipulated that aviation charges must be cost-related, transparent, non-discriminatory, and subject to consultation with service users.

However, AFRAA found that many African states continued to impose taxes and charges beyond what was required to cover operational costs—often using them as a revenue generation tool. This approach, the report warned, was detrimental to airline profitability, passenger affordability, and the broader goal of expanding air connectivity across Africa.

The association urged African governments to review and harmonize their aviation tax regimes, reduce reliance on passenger charges to fund infrastructure, and consider alternative financing models.