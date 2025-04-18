The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lilypond Export Command, has announced that it generated N7.1 billion in revenue from the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) in the first quarter of 2025.

The Comptroller of Customs (CAC) at the Lilypond Export Command, Mr. Ajibola Odusanya, disclosed this on Thursday during a news conference in Lagos.

He noted that the NESS revenue rose slightly in the first quarter of 2025, reaching N7.1 billion compared to N7 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

Spike in container traffic at Lilypond

Odusanya reported that the command handled a total of 11,459 containers (both 20ft and 40ft) in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5,568 containers compared to the 5,891 containers recorded during the same period in 2024.

He noted that the surge was driven by significant exports of diverse commodities, including agricultural produce, manufactured goods, and solid and extractive minerals, among others.

“From the 11,459 containers handled by the command in the first quarter of 2025, which were stuffed with agricultural produce, earnings amounted to $596.8 million; $329.9 million was generated from manufactured goods; $50.1 million from solid minerals; and other goods accounted for $87.4 million of trade value.

“In comparison, agricultural produce handled in the first quarter of 2024 stood at $542.9 million, manufactured goods at $134.6 million, solid minerals at $87.4 million, and other goods at $18.1 million.

“The cumulative export value in the first quarter amounted to $986.4 million, which is 318 percent higher than the $236.0 million value of export through the command in the first quarter of 2024. Comparatively, this shows an increase of $750.3 million, representing over 318 percent improvement in value,” Odusanya stated.

Leadership driving export growth and diversification

Odusanya stated that under his leadership, the command had continually improved, with promising prospects of attracting more exporters and contributing meaningfully to the Federal Government’s drive for economic diversification through exports.

He emphasized that the consolidation of export operations under the Lilypond Export Command (LEXC), in line with directives from the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, had significantly enhanced the efficiency of export cargo handling.

According to him, the consolidation has played a major role in the growing success of LEXC activities, especially at the Lagos ports.

Highlighting the progress, Odusanya recalled the celebration of outstanding Nigerian exporters on February 14, during the formal launch of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) scheme.

He noted that this recognition was a testament to the growth of export activities across the country.

The Lilypond boss also appreciated stakeholders and sister agencies for their collaborative efforts in boosting export operations, adding that they remain committed to seamless trade facilitation.