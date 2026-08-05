Nigeria Customs hires just 0.7% of 573,680 job applicants

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has offered employment to 3,852 candidates across its three entry cadres in its nationwide recruitment exercise, representing about 0.7% of the 573,680 applications received.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has offered employment to 3,852 candidates across its three entry cadres in its nationwide recruitment exercise, representing about 0.7% of the 573,680 applications received.

This is according to the latest NCS recruitment update issued by the Service, as disclosed on its Facebook page.

The update marks the latest milestone in the nationwide recruitment exercise, which commenced on December 27, 2024, and has now culminated in the selection of successful candidates across the Superintendent, Inspector and Customs Assistant cadres.

What they are saying

The NCS released a breakdown of successful candidates across the three entry cadres, highlighting the level of competition in the recruitment exercise.

The Superintendent Cadre received 276,995 applications, with 1,275 candidates offered employment, representing approximately one successful candidate for every 217 applicants.

The Inspectorate Cadre attracted 128,604 applications, with only 367 successful candidates, making it the most competitive category at approximately one successful candidate for every 350 applicants.

The Customs Assistant Cadre received 168,081 applications, with 2,210 candidates offered employment, giving applicants the highest chance of success at approximately one successful candidate for every 76 applicants.

The figures show that while the Customs Assistant Cadre accounted for the largest number of successful candidates, the Inspectorate Cadre was the most competitive, with the lowest success rate among applicants.

Get up to speed

The latest recruitment update comes barely a week after the Nigeria Customs Service released the final list of successful candidates for recruitment into the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II).

Successful candidates were directed to verify their status through the official recruitment portal.

They were also required to upload a valid medical certificate of fitness from a government-recognised hospital, update their state of residence and formally accept their provisional offers within the stipulated deadline.

Candidates who complete the process will receive their Trainee Identification Number (TIN), while details of documentation and physical screening will be communicated later.

The latest announcement provides the first comprehensive breakdown of appointments across all three entry cadres following the completion of the recruitment exercise.

What you should know

The Federal Government approved the recruitment of 3,927 personnel into the Nigeria Customs Service across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres, with the exercise commencing on December 27, 2024.

The Service adopted an information technology-driven recruitment process to automatically verify applicants’ eligibility, including age and academic qualifications.

Shortlisted candidates sat for a nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) between September 14 and 21, 2025.

In April 2026, the NCS reopened its recruitment portal to enable shortlisted candidates complete final screening requirements before the process closed on May 10, 2026.

While the Federal Government approved 3,927 vacancies, the latest update confirmed employment offers for 3,852 candidates. The Nigeria Customs Service did not explain the difference of 75 positions in its statement.