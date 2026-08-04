Tinubu approves up to 80% salary increase for armed forces personnel

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases ranging from 30% to 80% for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with the new pay structure taking effect from September 1, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases ranging from 30% to 80% for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with the new pay structure taking effect from September 1, 2026.

The approval was announced in a State House press statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

About 250,000 military personnel will benefit from the new salary package, with junior ranks receiving the highest increase of up to 80%, while senior officers will receive between 30% and 50%.

What they are saying

The Presidency said the salary review is aimed at improving the welfare of armed forces personnel serving across the country.

“President Tinubu approves salary increases for armed forces personnel. President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for Nigeria’s armed forces personnel.”

According to the statement, officers above the rank of colonel, including Brigadier Generals, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals and Generals, will receive a 30% salary increase.

Personnel from the rank of colonel down to warrant officer will enjoy a 50% increase, while those from private to staff sergeant will receive an 80% increase.

The revised salary structure will increase the annual salary bill for the armed forces from N660 billion to N924 billion.

Tinubu on troop welfare

President Tinubu said members of the armed forces deserve greater support for the sacrifices they make in defending the country.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation,” the President said.

He added that his administration would continue to prioritise troop welfare while modernising the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties.

“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said.

The President urged military personnel to regard the salary increase as a sign of the government’s appreciation for their service.

Get up to speed

The salary increase comes less than two weeks after President Bola Tinubu approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and authorised the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

The expansion is expected to improve command and control, operational response times and military coverage across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The newly approved structure comprises 12 divisions: 1 Division (Kaduna), 2 Division (Ibadan), 3 Division (Jos), 5 Division (Makurdi), 6 Division (Port Harcourt), 7 Division (Maiduguri), 8 Division (Sokoto), 9 Division (Ilorin), 10 Division (Jalingo), 81 Division (Lagos), 82 Division (Enugu) and 83 Division (Benin City), with the 5, 9, 10 and 83 divisions being newly created formations.

According to a report by Punch, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, recently disclosed that the Federal Government had increased the minimum monthly salary of Nigerian soldiers to N100,000 from about N50,000 as part of ongoing efforts to improve military welfare.

Musa, however, noted that despite the salary adjustment, Nigeria’s defence budget remains inadequate to fully meet the operational needs of the armed forces.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in March 2026 that President Bola Tinubu pledged his entire estimated N38.66 million salary earned since assuming office in May 2023 to establish a special fund for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, including wounded personnel and the families of fallen soldiers.

The President made the announcement while marking his 74th birthday, describing the donation as seed funding for the initiative.

Based on the remuneration package approved by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in 2007, which remains the latest official review for political office holders, the Nigerian President earns about N14.06 million annually in basic salary and regular allowances.

Tinubu said his cumulative earnings since assuming office would be channelled into the proposed military support fund, reinforcing his administration’s focus on improving the welfare of serving and retired personnel.