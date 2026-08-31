Attacker pumps Tectonic Token 300-Fold, drains $6 Million in crypto

An attacker has drained at least $6 million from Tectonic, a decentralised lending platform linked to Crypto.com, sparking panic among users.

An attacker has drained at least $6 million from Tectonic, a decentralised lending platform linked to Crypto.com, sparking panic among users.

The attacker did so by artificially inflating the value of the native Tonic token by 300 times within 20 minutes and using the pumped tokens as collateral to borrow over $74 million in other assets.

Blockchain security firm PeckShield disclosed the exploit on Sunday.

What they are saying

PeckShield said validators governing the Cronos blockchain halted all trading activity after discovering the attack.

The total value of crypto assets deposited on Tectonic collapsed from approximately $122 million to $3 million following the breach, according to data from DefiLlama.

Of the $74 million borrowed, only $6 million was successfully transferred to the Ethereum network before the Cronos blockchain was paused, preventing further cross-chain movement of the stolen funds.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the attack did not affect the centralised exchange itself and that all customer funds held on Crypto.com were safe, according to Bloomberg.

He said an investigation was underway and confirmed the company was working closely with Cronos Labs to roll back the blockchain to its status before the incident, though no timeline for restoring the network was provided.

Crypto.com did not confirm the total amount affected, referring instead to public statements from Marszalek and the Cronos team on X.

Security researchers said the exploit differed from the technical code vulnerabilities that have historically plagued blockchain projects, describing it instead as an economic attack enabled by weak risk controls.

“This was an economic exploit. Tectonic had poorly configured their risk settings, the attacker artificially pumped the price of a cheap token and used that fake wealth to ‘borrow’ or steal other assets,” said Aneirin Flynn, CEO of cybersecurity firm FailSafe.

The Tectonic attack follows a wave of high-profile decentralised finance exploits in 2026. An attack in April drained nearly $300 million from a restaking protocol, triggering a liquidity collapse on Aave, the largest decentralised lending protocol.

Get up to speed

The Tectonic attack brings earlier concerns into sharp focus, demonstrating how weaknesses in crypto platforms can translate into costly financial losses, including within Nigeria’s growing crypto ecosystem.

In March 2025, Nairametrics reported that crypto-related fraud was becoming more sophisticated amid the $1.5 billion Bybit hack and a broader increase in stolen crypto assets.

The report noted that decentralised finance platforms accounted for the largest share of crypto thefts, while stablecoins represented 63% of illicit transaction volumes.

Months later, in January 2026, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) linked six fintech companies, a commercial bank and some microfinance banks to alleged cryptocurrency-related fraud involving ₦162 billion in transactions.

The Commission said weak customer due diligence and internal controls allowed suspicious crypto transactions to pass through the financial system.

This latest Tectonic incident adds another dimension to the risk, highlighting how economic weaknesses in decentralised lending protocols can be exploited.

What you should know

The Tectonic exploit comes against a wider backdrop of rising financial fraud risks as criminals increasingly target weaknesses across digital payment and banking infrastructure.

In June 2026, Nairametrics reported that Nigerian bank customers lost a cumulative ₦134.48 billion to fraud between 2020 and 2025, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The data showed that fraudsters continually shifted tactics as payment channels evolved, with web, ATM, mobile, POS and e-commerce platforms all recording periods of increased attacks. Bank customers lose N134.48 billion to fraud in six years – CBN