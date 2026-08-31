NiMet forecasts thunderstorms, moderate rains from Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rains across several parts of Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday, with the southern region expected to experience widespread rainfall during the period.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rains across several parts of Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday, with the southern region expected to experience widespread rainfall during the period.

The agency gave the forecast in its weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday, outlining varying weather conditions across the northern, North Central and southern regions.

NiMet also warned of possible flash floods in coastal areas of the South and advised residents, motorists and airline operators to take precautions as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall develop.

What the agency is saying

For Monday, NiMet forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over the northern region, with thunderstorms and moderate rains expected in several states at different times of the day.

Morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna, while afternoon or evening storms are forecast in Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba.

In the North Central, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, followed by storms across Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the FCT later in the day.

Parts of Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa are expected to receive moderate rain in the morning, with rainfall spreading across the southern region later in the day.

The forecast indicates that rainfall activity will continue across much of the country through Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, NiMet expects thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba during the morning hours.

Later in the day, the activity is expected to extend to parts of Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa.

In the North Central, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, Kwara and the FCT, while thunderstorms and moderate rains are forecast across the region in the afternoon or evening.

The southern region is expected to have light rain over parts of Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Rivers in the morning, with thunderstorms and moderate rains becoming more widespread later in the day.

NiMet expects partly cloudy conditions over the northern region on Wednesday, with possible morning thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Bauchi, Jigawa and Yobe. Thunderstorms and moderate rains are expected across the region in the afternoon and evening.

The North Central is expected to have sunny skies with patches of clouds in the morning, followed by thunderstorms and moderate rains later in the day.

In the South, a cloudy atmosphere is forecast, with light morning rains over parts of Edo, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers before thunderstorms and moderate rains spread across the region.

NiMet warned that strong winds may precede thunderstorms and advised residents to secure loose objects to prevent damage or collisions.

Continuous rainfall in coastal areas of the South could trigger flash floods, prompting the agency to advise motorists against driving or wading through flood waters.

Get up to speed

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued several forecasts in recent weeks warning of widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and localized flooding.

Authorities have repeatedly advised residents in flood-prone communities to heed early warning alerts and avoid floodwaters.

Recent flood incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of low-lying communities and the need for improved drainage infrastructure and flood preparedness.

Also recently, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) issued a seven-day flood advisory, warning that 17 states face a medium flood risk.

According to the agency, the states covered by the advisory are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

What you should know

Recently, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved N83.2 billion under the Anticipatory Action Task Force (AATF) to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness for flooding and other climate-related emergencies.

In a recent interview with Nairametrics, urban planning and environmental experts said low-lying and poorly drained communities are especially vulnerable because rapid urbanisation, blocked drainage channels and the loss of wetlands have reduced the natural ability of many cities to absorb and channel stormwater.

During intense rainfall, floodwaters can quickly accumulate, disrupting transport, damaging homes and businesses, and posing risks to lives.