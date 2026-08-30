NAFDAC shuts shops at Lagos Trade Fair Complex over suspected unregistered cosmetics

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut several shops and business premises at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos over suspected dealings in unregistered cosmetic products.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut several shops and business premises at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos over suspected dealings in unregistered cosmetic products.

NAFDAC disclosed the enforcement action on its X account on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The affected premises were locked and placed under NAFDAC HOLD labels pending further regulatory action, while samples of suspected unregistered cosmetics were taken for further investigation.

The Trade Fair Complex, located along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Ojo, Lagos State, is one of the major commercial centres in the state, housing numerous businesses and traders dealing in a wide range of consumer goods, including cosmetics, fragrances and other imported products.

What they are saying

NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Cosmetics Division, conducted a two-day enforcement operation at the Trade Fair Complex on August 26 and 27, 2026, as part of efforts to remove specified unregistered cosmetic products from circulation.

The operation covered several shops and business premises where suspected unregistered cosmetic products were identified.

The affected premises include:

Vincentmo World, opposite Bmeck Plaza, Private Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

Amazon City of Fragrance, Shops 37 & 38, Beauty Promise Land Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

Aza-King Store Perfumes, opposite Fidelity Bank, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

PP2 & Fragrance Int’l Ltd. – Design Perfumes & Cosmetics, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

No. D12 Fragrance Doctor Shop, Abia Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

God & Obaino Fragrance Store, opposite Wave Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

Other identified shops and business premises within the Trade Fair Complex.

NAFDAC said the affected premises were locked and placed under NAFDAC HOLD labels pending further regulatory action.

The agency also collected samples of the suspected unregistered cosmetic products for further investigation and issued invitation letters to the owners and operators of the affected businesses for interrogation and necessary regulatory proceedings.

Get up to speed

The latest enforcement operation is not the first time NAFDAC has targeted suspected illicit products at the Trade Fair Complex.

On February 23, NAFDAC said it had uncovered counterfeit and unregistered cosmetic products valued at more than N3 billion at the APT Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State.

Earlier, on February 10, the agency said it confiscated more than 10 million doses of fake malaria drugs and cosmetic products valued at about N3 billion at the Trade Fair Market in Lagos.

In April, NAFDAC also uncovered and dismantled two illegal production outlets involved in the counterfeiting and adulteration of alcoholic beverages in Lagos State.

The raid resulted in the seizure of counterfeit alcoholic products valued at approximately N350 million, highlighting the scale of suspected illicit production and distribution activities in the state.

What you should know

NAFDAC’s latest action comes amid increased regulatory enforcement against businesses dealing in products that do not meet Nigeria’s safety, registration and consumer protection requirements.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has also directed manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers to withdraw consumer goods that do not comply with mandatory product labelling requirements.

The Commission warned that businesses that continue to distribute or sell non-compliant products could face regulatory enforcement action.

The FCCPC has also stepped up enforcement against other consumer protection violations. In April, it sealed First Place Supermarket in Guzape, Abuja, following an inspection prompted by consumer complaints.

The inspection identified discrepancies between shelf and checkout prices, products without price tags, expired goods, improper storage of perishables and suspected counterfeit products, including rice.